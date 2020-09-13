AAP Rugby

Injuries on eve of Wallabies squad reveal

By AAP Newswire

Dane Haylettt-Petty. - AAP

1 of 1

Matt Toomua admits he's fearing the outcome of scans on a groin injury that could jeopardise the Melbourne Rebels' Test hopes later this year.

The No.10 limped off in his side's 25-13 Super Rugby AU qualifying final loss to the Queensland Reds on Saturday night.

Teammates and Wallabies regulars Dane Haylett-Petty (groin) and Jordan Uelese (shoulder) are in the same boat following an injury-riddled contest, providing headaches for new Wallabies coach Dave Rennie who's set to name his first squad on Sunday.

Jordan Petaia (concussion) will need to pass tests this week to feature for the Reds in the decider, with Chris Feauai-Sautia (groin) another in the casualty ward.

The Wallabies will play two Tests in New Zealand next month before hosting the Rugby Championship in November and December.

Select Rebels players will join a training camp featuring NSW Waratahs and Western Force players this week, before squad members from the Reds and fellow grand finalists the Brumbies are added after Saturday's final in Canberra.

A disappointed Toomua tweaked his groin while kicking and said scans might reveal "a bit more (damage) than what I hoped".

Reds coach Brad Thorn expects a host of his men to feature in the 46-man squad for the first time, with Filipo Daugunu's man-of-the-match effort the latest to catch the eye for the improved side.

"It's an exciting place to be in your career, on the brink," he said.

"I know for myself those opportunities are something you dream of as a kid."

Reds prop and established Wallaby Taniela Tupou showed he'd be a handful in a gold jersey later this year, running a brilliant line at pace to set up the final try on Saturday.

Rebels coach Dave Wessels joined the chorus of rivals questioning Tupou's scrum technique this week but admitted post-game he was dealing with a "special player".

He said the emerging Daugunu and incumbent Wallabies winger Marika Koroibete were further examples of the depth of domestic talent.

"If you think about where Australian rugby is at, I actually think this Australian competition is one of the best things to happen in a long time," he said.

"We've unearthed a lot of very good players ... it may not happen straight away, but it's something special for the Wallabies."

Latest articles

News

New project shines light on female dairy farmers

Dairy women from eastern Australia are being sought for a unique project highlighting the visibility and responsibilities of Australia’s female farmers. The Visible Farmer film project is travelling around Australia to record stories about the...

Dairy News Australia
News

Top-ranking cows, bulls and heifers deliver for Australian dairy farmers

Australian sales of Sexcel sexed genetics has doubled in the past five months as dairy farmers reduce bobby calves and breed replacements from their most profitable cows. This comes as one of the country’s most popular Sexcel Holstein bulls...

Dairy News Australia
News

Better not bigger: lessons in leadership

Dixie dairy farmer Brad Collins wants to hear more farming voices in community leadership roles. In 2019 Mr Collins participated in Leadership Great South Coast, a community leadership program that gave him an opportunity to develop his leadership...

Dairy News Australia

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

SBW wants to be firing for NRL finals

Sonny Bill Williams expects it will take him a couple of weeks to return to match fitness, coinciding with the Sydney Roosters’ run into the NRL’s finals.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Brooks, Gagai cop NRL striking charges

Luke Brooks and Dane Gagai will both miss one NRL game if they take early guilty pleas for their roles in a fiery brawl in Wests Tigers’ loss to South Sydney.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Dragons rookie a shining light in NRL loss

St George Illawarra debutant Cody Ramsey scored a double on debut as a fitting reward for years of resilience.

AAP Newswire