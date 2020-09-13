Broncos need veteran half: interim coach

Interim coach Peter Gentle admits Brisbane needs a veteran playmaker amid speculation linking Kiwi Test star Kieran Foran to the battling NRL club.

Gentle lamented the performance of his young halves Tom Dearden and five-eighth Sean O'Sullivan, saying their attack was "way off" after their 18-6 loss to Gold Coast on Saturday - a record ninth straight defeat.

Halfback Dearden is considered a long term prospect at Red Hill but O'Sullivan is hoping to impress in the absence of Anthony Milford (hamstring) in order to secure a contract extension.

While Gentle didn't blame his halves for the loss, he believed a playmaker who had "been there, done that" was the key to revitalising a Broncos franchise that is officially enduring their worst ever season.

"That would be gold," Gentle said.

"We are not happy with what we dished up in attack. We lacked composure and patience.

"The young halves there, there were a couple of game management decisions (that cost them) but we can accept that.

"Defensively we are working for each other. With the ball we tend to be more individual based."

Former Manly premiership winning half Foran, 30, has been linked to a 2021 Broncos move since confirming he would be ending his injury-ravaged three season stint at Canterbury at season's end.

But it appears Foran must agree to a big pay cut if he is to bolster Brisbane's halves who have struggled this season.

Ex-Melbourne half Brodie Croft has fallen out of favour in his first year at Red Hill and there is speculation Milford - who will miss the rest of the season due to injury - may be pushed out of the club despite being contracted for another year.

Gentle hoped he could start rectifying their misfiring attack soon as they try to avoid the club's first wooden spoon.

Brisbane are just one above dead last Canterbury with two games left - against Parramatta and North Queensland.

"We haven't spoken about that (spoon). We are not looking at that," Gentle said.

"We know what is ahead of us. We have to find a way to win."