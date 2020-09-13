AAP Rugby

England rugby players accept pay cut

By AAP Newswire

Pay - AAP

1 of 1

England's men's international rugby players have accepted a 25 per cent wage reduction for the 2020-21 season as a result of the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Head coach Eddie Jones already agreed to a similar-sized pay cut in March.

"This is a special squad of players," RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney said, "and their appreciation and understanding of the difficulties being faced across the English game has led to this outcome."

As part of a new agreement between the RFU and the Rugby Players' Association, a commitment has been made around a range of player-welfare initiatives, with ongoing player management and clearly defined rest periods.

These include a one-week break after the rescheduled Six Nations match against Italy in Rome on October 31, and two weeks off after England's November's internationals.

There will be no New Year training camp, while players will have a week off during the Six Nations instead of staying in the training camp.

"The playing group wanted to address some concerns around welfare and rest for the EPS (elite player squad)," England hooker Jamie George said, "and we are encouraged by the progress made.

Latest articles

Rugby

Titans unfazed by misfiring Fifita

Gold Coast coach Justin Holbrook is unfazed by Titans-bound David Fifita’s misfiring display in Brisbane’s 18-6 NRL loss.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Knights loss highlights top-eight gulf

Newcastle’s 30-point loss to the Sydney Roosters highlighted how far away they are from the NRL title contenders.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Aubusson set for Roosters’ NRL milestone

Sydney Roosters legend Mitch Aubusson will play his 303rd NRL game next week, set to become the most-capped player at the club.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

SBW wants to be firing for NRL finals

Sonny Bill Williams expects it will take him a couple of weeks to return to match fitness, coinciding with the Sydney Roosters’ run into the NRL’s finals.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Brooks, Gagai cop NRL striking charges

Luke Brooks and Dane Gagai will both miss one NRL game if they take early guilty pleas for their roles in a fiery brawl in Wests Tigers’ loss to South Sydney.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Dragons rookie a shining light in NRL loss

St George Illawarra debutant Cody Ramsey scored a double on debut as a fitting reward for years of resilience.

AAP Newswire