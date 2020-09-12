Tedesco set to become Rooster for life

He's considered the best rugby league player in the world and now James Tedesco is on the verge signing with the Sydney Roosters on a lifetime NRL deal.

The reigning Dally M medallist is reportedly close to signing a deal worth $1.2 million a season to keep him with the NRL premiers until he retires.

The news broke on Saturday night after the Roosters put on a 42-12 clinic against the Newcastle Knights at the Sydney Cricket Ground just three weeks out from the finals.

The 27-year-old fullback has once again lit up the competition this year and would be in hot demand should he hit the open market at the end of the season.

However, after three years and two premierships with the Roosters, his future is already decided.

Should the deal be finalised before finals it would give the club a huge boost in chasing their third consecutive premiership this season.

However on Saturday night coach Trent Robinson said the team would not be taking their motivation from contracts come finals.

"Teddy is a player, signing of contracts are insignificant to what we're doing right now," he said.

"I think you can see the way we adore him and the way that he plays, but all of that stuff makes no difference to how we're going to play and how we'll play next week or the week after or the week after that.

"We'll just keep focused on performance.

"That stuff takes care of itself ... those external rewards are a result of on field performance."