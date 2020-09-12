AAP Rugby

Tedesco set to become Rooster for life

By AAP Newswire

James Tedesco. - AAP

1 of 1

He's considered the best rugby league player in the world and now James Tedesco is on the verge signing with the Sydney Roosters on a lifetime NRL deal.

The reigning Dally M medallist is reportedly close to signing a deal worth $1.2 million a season to keep him with the NRL premiers until he retires.

The news broke on Saturday night after the Roosters put on a 42-12 clinic against the Newcastle Knights at the Sydney Cricket Ground just three weeks out from the finals.

The 27-year-old fullback has once again lit up the competition this year and would be in hot demand should he hit the open market at the end of the season.

However, after three years and two premierships with the Roosters, his future is already decided.

Should the deal be finalised before finals it would give the club a huge boost in chasing their third consecutive premiership this season.

However on Saturday night coach Trent Robinson said the team would not be taking their motivation from contracts come finals.

"Teddy is a player, signing of contracts are insignificant to what we're doing right now," he said.

"I think you can see the way we adore him and the way that he plays, but all of that stuff makes no difference to how we're going to play and how we'll play next week or the week after or the week after that.

"We'll just keep focused on performance.

"That stuff takes care of itself ... those external rewards are a result of on field performance."

Latest articles

News

Police on scene of car crash in Kialla East

Emergency services are on the scene of a car accident on Coach Rd, Kialla East. FRV, CFA police, ambulance and Shepparton Search and Rescue attended about 5.45pm. The air ambulance has been called. More to come

Shepparton News
Education

GVGS students achieve success in Indonesian speech competition

Three Goulburn Valley Grammar students have put their Indonesian language skills to the test, taking out the top three spots in a national Indonesian Embassy speech competition.

Liz Mellino
News

Waiting for the lockdown to lift

There may be nothing so lonesome, morbid or drear as a pub with no beer — but a pub with no people is even worse. John Lewis talked to Mooroopna’s Royal Mail Hotel publican Trevor Forsyth about the grind of eking out his days in an empty pub.

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

SBW wants to be firing for NRL finals

Sonny Bill Williams expects it will take him a couple of weeks to return to match fitness, coinciding with the Sydney Roosters’ run into the NRL’s finals.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Brooks, Gagai cop NRL striking charges

Luke Brooks and Dane Gagai will both miss one NRL game if they take early guilty pleas for their roles in a fiery brawl in Wests Tigers’ loss to South Sydney.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Dragons rookie a shining light in NRL loss

St George Illawarra debutant Cody Ramsey scored a double on debut as a fitting reward for years of resilience.

AAP Newswire