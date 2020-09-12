Broncos slump to ninth straight NRL loss

Brisbane have made history for all the wrong reasons after an Ash Taylor-inspired Gold Coast ran out 18-6 NRL winners at Cbus Super Stadium.

Somehow a nightmare season got worse for the battling Broncos after they slumped to a club record ninth straight loss.

In contrast the Titans' late season resurgence continued in front of a 9729-strong crowd, marking the first time any Gold Coast team had beaten Brisbane twice in a season.

Classy five-eighth Taylor was the spark, unleashing his running game to help Gold Coast seal their third straight win for the first time since 2017 and fourth victory in six games.

Usually the season can't end soon enough for perennial battlers Gold Coast, the 2019 wooden spooners.

But coach Justin Holbrook reckoned he didn't want his first year at the Titans helm to end.

Brisbane's 15th loss for the season is another unwanted record and all but ensures Gold Coast (7-11 record) will finish as the highest-placed Queensland team with just two regular season rounds left.

Asked if it marked a changing of the guard after being Brisbane's "little brother" for so long, Holbrook said: "For this year anyway."

"To be part of the first Titans side to twice beat the Broncos is special.

"Queensland sides haven't set the world on fire this year but to finish as the top side, I am proud of that."

On yet another night to forget for six-time premiers Brisbane (3-15 record), the three tries to one victory ensured Gold Coast notched their first home win over their arch rivals since 2014, snapping a five-game losing run.

All eyes were on Gold Coast-bound David Fifita after interim Broncos coach Peter Gentle said he hoped the barnstorming Brisbane back-rower would "show them what they are getting" before moving to the tourist strip next season on a lucrative three-year deal.

And Fifita gave the Titans a tantalising glimpse, running 150m and barging over in the 35th minute, only to be denied a try after replays showed he had lost the ball over the line.

Indeed it was a night of missed chances for Brisbane who were also denied a Cory Paix 69th minute try after he also knocked on with the line beckoning.

"Defensively we have made some really good inroads (but) our attack was way off," Gentle said.

"We had enough chances. They were there to be beaten. We just weren't good enough."

After leading 12-6 at the break, Gold Coast iced the result with a try-of-the-year contender.

Taylor made a bust before the ball went through three sets of hands with centre Young Tonumaipea crashing over in the 44th minute, capping a remarkable 95m effort.