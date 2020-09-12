Johnson to lead Cronulla against Warriors

Cronulla will rely on Shaun Johnson's experience against the Warriors on Sunday after he was handed the captaincy for the first time to plug a leadership gap.

After three weeks on the sidelines, Johnson still has the most try-assists in the competition (20), but his experience is most needed as the Sharks look to wrap up a finals spot with a win.

Skipper Wade Graham and half Chad Townsend are both sidelined through suspension for Sunday's game at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, forcing coach John Morris into the change.

And against his former side, the Sharks need Johnson to fire.

"(Shaun's) been super impressive this year and really consistent. I rewarded him this week with the captaincy," he said on Saturday.

"He was really honoured to be handed the captaincy while Wade is out and that'a a sign of the impact he's had around the group this year.

"He's got his own game going nice and consistent and his contributions have been absolutely outstanding for us.

"We've missed him the last couple of games he's been out and I'm really happy for him, he's having a good year."

In a good sign for the Sharks, Johnson starred with a try, two try-assists and a personal tally of 18 points in a 46-10 thrashing of the Warriors back in round 10.

Andrew Fifita is also set to make his return having missed all but one of the past eight games through injury.

His inclusion will be a big boost for the Sharks, who take one step forward and two back with injury and suspensions this season.

Graham will miss two games, while Townsend will not return until the finals.

"That's certainly disappointing and it's going to be a challenge for us losing Chaddy and Wade, but we can't dwell on it. What's done is done," Morris said.

"It's a good example of if you get things wrong on the field how quickly they can go wrong for you.

"Unfortunately we lose two of our experienced guys but out of that comes a great opportunity for some other boys to get a start."

*STATS THAT MATTER*

* A Sharks win in this match will end the Warriors season, leaving them six points outside the eight with two games remaining. A Sharks win would also mean the top eight has been decided for 2020.

* Since 2012, Cronulla have won 11 of 14 against the Warriors, their best winning percentage against any opponent (78.6 per cent) in this period.

* The Sharks have an overall poor record at their makeshift home of Kogarah, winning 15 of 42 matches.