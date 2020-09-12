AAP Rugby

Storm welcome cavalry back before finals

By AAP Newswire

Tui Kamikamica - AAP

1 of 1

Melbourne's depleted forward pack is set to receive a timely boost on the eve of the NRL finals, with Tui Kamikamica to make his return after almost six months out.

Kamikamica is expected to be passed fit to play North Queensland on Sunday, after undergoing back surgery in July that threatened to end his season.

After struggling to get the injury under control out of the COVID break, Kamikamica has now been back training for around a month.

Storm officials were waiting to see how he pulled up out of Saturday's final run, but were giving him every chance of facing the Cowboys along with Tom Eisenhuth (calf).

"We're really keen to get (Tui) out there" coach Craig Bellamy said.

"In the first two games he was probably in our top three (players).

"The back operation is a big operation. It's been a steady recovery from him.

"We're just hoping he can find something near what he was doing in the first two rounds.

"This is the first week he has been available so hopefully we will give him a game tomorrow and see what he's got."

Their returns would be crucial for a bench lacking experience.

Brandon Smith is also back in training from his broken jaw and could get in some game time before finals, as could Max King (achilles).

Dale Finucane is, however, not yet back in full training with his calf issue, but Nelson Asofa-Solomona is another returnee on Sunday.

In other injury news, star winger Suliasi Vunivalu is certain to make his comeback from a broken jaw after getting through the final preparations unscathed.

But the club will continue to take it easy with Ryan Papenhuyzen and his minor achilles issue, with a win on Sunday enough to all but wrap up a "home" final.

But while the Cowboys' win over St George Illawarra last week was their first in 10 games, the Storm are well aware of their main attacking threats.

They'll make a point to try and shut down Scott Drinkwater at five-eighth, the man once earmarked to be Melbourne's replacement for Billy Slater before a pectoral injury saw Papenhuyzen surpass him.

"He's a dangerous player when he has the ball in his hands and we all know what's his strength and that's running the ball," Cameron Munster said.

"He's got good footwork so we will make sure we're on our toes with him this weekend, we can't let him have too much space or he will end up crucifying us.

"He knows our systems inside out so I'm sure he will have a few tricks up his sleeve coming up against us."

STATS THAT MATTER

* Melbourne have won 10 straight against North Queensland.

* The Storm are yet to lose at Sunshine Coast Stadium.

* North Queensland have lost seven straight away games.

Latest articles

Education

GVGS students achieve success in Indonesian speech competition

Three Goulburn Valley Grammar students have put their Indonesian language skills to the test, taking out the top three spots in a national Indonesian Embassy speech competition.

Liz Mellino
News

Madi’s mum has lived with an eating disorder as long as she can remember

Peita wasn’t ready to have adulthood thrust on her, nor could she have understood what was to come. She was certainly nowhere near finishing her childhood — she was just 15. But Peita was also pregnant. Her body, still not fully matured...

Charmayne Allison
News

Jacob, 28, has lived with anorexia and an exercise addiction for 13 years

There was no way you would have known it was happening. A run-of-the-mill 15-year-old boy, school uniform ditched for tracksuit and runners, was screaming. Screaming his head off. But only he heard it, only his mind was jarred as the echoes of each...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Rebels’ spirit key to Super finals surge

Coach Dave Wessels says months on the road since June has built a spirit in the Melbourne Rebels that will help them in the Super Rugby AU finals.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

SBW wants to be firing for NRL finals

Sonny Bill Williams expects it will take him a couple of weeks to return to match fitness, coinciding with the Sydney Roosters’ run into the NRL’s finals.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Brooks, Gagai cop NRL striking charges

Luke Brooks and Dane Gagai will both miss one NRL game if they take early guilty pleas for their roles in a fiery brawl in Wests Tigers’ loss to South Sydney.

AAP Newswire