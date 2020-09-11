Panthers beat Eels, wrap up home NRL final

Penrith are guaranteed a home qualifying final for the first time in a decade after taking their winning streak to 13 with a 20-2 victory over Parramatta.

Jarome Luai again starred at five-eighth with a try and an assist to help the Panthers dispatch the only team to have beaten them this year.

In truth, had it not been for Parramatta's grit and a lack of finishing from Penrith, the Panthers could have won it by 30.

They had 57 tackles on Parramatta's line to the Eels' six at the other end, and blew at least five try-scoring opportunities in the first half before scoring their first on the break.

The result was soured with hooker Apisai Koroisau and bench forward Spencer Leniu both suffering concussions and neither returning.

But regardless, it wraps up a top-two finish and a game at Panthers Stadium in week one of the finals, with their following finals match also certain to be in Sydney.

The minor premiership also now looks a mere formality, with a win over either the struggling North Queensland or Canterbury in the final two rounds enough to wrap up top spot.

Realistically though, this game was as much as they were likely to be pushed before the finals and they still controlled it in its entirety.

Their back three of Dylan Edwards, Josh Mansour and Brian To'o totalled almost 700 metres combined to set up their field position, while James Fisher-Harris played 78 minutes straight up front.

They had a ridiculous 72 per cent of the ball in early stages and should have scored at least five tries in the opening 35 minutes of the game.

Mansour was denied one when Stephen Crichton was controversially ruled to have knocked the ball on, while the centre put another into touch with Mansour unmarked.

Luai was held up once when he put the ball down on Blake Ferguson's leg, while To'o went within a fingernail of scoring himself.

Moses Leota was one of several players to drop the ball on the line.

But somehow the Eels were the first to score via a penalty goal.

Finally though, the pressure told when Mansour crossed on the half-time siren from a Luai cut-out ball on the siren.

Liam Martin then put the game in the bag when he leapt high to mark a Nathan Cleary kick and get it down in the 56th minute, before Luai crossed at fulltime.

The result means Parramatta could finish the round fourth, and every chance of meeting Penrith again in week one of the finals.