AAP Rugby

Australia to host Rugby Championship

By AAP Newswire

Rob Clarke - AAP

1 of 1

The 2020 Rugby Championship will be a "mini World Cup", breathing life back into the game in Australia, according to Rugby Australia boss Rob Clarke.

Australia on Friday plucked the Rugby Championship hosting rights off New Zealand and will host the four-nations championship over six weeks in November-December, with five rounds in NSW and one at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

The 12 matches will be mostly double-headers, utilising ANZ Stadium, Bankwest Stadium and McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle.

The Wallabies will also play two Bledisloe Cup Tests in New Zealand preceding the tournament in October.

The championship green light comes despite new COVID-19 cases in the Argentina camp, including coach Mario Ledesma, and the World Cup-winning Springboks requiring their government to relax travel restrictions.

"I'm delighted for us Australian rugby and the fans of Australian rugby because it's going to be the equivalent of a mini World Cup, played over six weeks and you couldn't get a better finish to the year with world-class rugby played in Australia," Clarke said on Friday.

He could understand the disappointment of New Zealand Rugby, led by Mark Robinson, who were slated to host the tournament.

"There were certain aspects outside of Mark and the team's control, quarantine being a major one," he said.

Clarke said the proven approach of the NSW government in accommodating the Warriors from New Zealand in the NRL had helped them secure the tournament.

"Quarantine requirements that we have here, a proven track record of how the NSW government and premier (Gladys) Berejiklian is managing COVID here and keeping the state running worked to our advantage."

The four teams, made up of expanded squads of 46 players, will be in bubbles with the ability to train.

With the NRL and AFL seasons completed, Clarke said the Rugby Championship could enjoy some fresh air.

"It's an enormous opportunity to be able to play Test match rugby with four of the top global Test unions in a competition format over a six-week period.

"It's a time of year where it's not traditional to play rugby but a time of year where there's not a lot of other content to compete with, it's a fantastic opportunity for our game."

The four countries will pool expenses and share profits, ensuring that the miffed Kiwis aren't left empty-handed.

"It's very much an all-hands-in-the-middle where all expenses will be pooled and revenue pooled and then a profit share will be split amongst the SANZAAR partners equally," Clarke said.

Latest articles

News

Madi’s mum has lived with an eating disorder as long as she can remember

Peita wasn’t ready to have adulthood thrust on her, nor could she have understood what was to come. She was certainly nowhere near finishing her childhood — she was just 15. But Peita was also pregnant. Her body, still not fully matured...

Charmayne Allison
News

Jacob, 28, has lived with anorexia and an exercise addiction for 13 years

There was no way you would have known it was happening. A run-of-the-mill 15-year-old boy, school uniform ditched for tracksuit and runners, was screaming. Screaming his head off. But only he heard it, only his mind was jarred as the echoes of each...

Charmayne Allison
News

Waiting for the lockdown to lift

There may be nothing so lonesome, morbid or drear as a pub with no beer — but a pub with no people is even worse. John Lewis talked to Mooroopna’s Royal Mail Hotel publican Trevor Forsyth about the grind of eking out his days in an empty pub.

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Rebels’ spirit key to Super finals surge

Coach Dave Wessels says months on the road since June has built a spirit in the Melbourne Rebels that will help them in the Super Rugby AU finals.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

SBW wants to be firing for NRL finals

Sonny Bill Williams expects it will take him a couple of weeks to return to match fitness, coinciding with the Sydney Roosters’ run into the NRL’s finals.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Brooks, Gagai cop NRL striking charges

Luke Brooks and Dane Gagai will both miss one NRL game if they take early guilty pleas for their roles in a fiery brawl in Wests Tigers’ loss to South Sydney.

AAP Newswire