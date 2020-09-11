AAP Rugby

Johnston eyeing Souths’ try-scorer record

By AAP Newswire

Alex Johnston - AAP

1 of 1

Alex Johnston wants to one day become South Sydney's greatest ever try-scorer after declaring he was happy to sacrifice a bigger payday to stay at the NRL club.

Johnston this week inked a new two-year deal to stay at the Rabbitohs, after feeling "gutted" and "stressed" all season after being told he'd likely be let go.

The Souths flyer admitted he was "very close" to linking with Melbourne, after meeting with Storm officials via Zoom and being sold on the Victorian club.

But after a last-minute change of heart from Souths to offer him a new deal and squeeze him inside their salary cap, Johnston had little hesitation in staying.

"Melbourne was the club I was most likely going to. I was very close to going, they are a very professional club," Johnston said.

"For almost the whole season I thought I had to leave.

"I was pretty stressed the whole year. At first I was pretty gutted.

"And then I thought you know what? I'm going to have to move. Which made it so much sweeter actually signing to stay for two more years."

Johnston is a die-hard Rabbitoh.

A South Sydney junior, he debuted with the club in 2014 and has chalked up tries at an impressive rate ever since.

Souths have all year stated they'd like to keep him if possible, but made no secret of the fact it looked increasingly unlikely.

That was until things moved quickly in the last week.

"It was a bit unders, but that was the sacrifice to make to stay with the club and with family," he said.

"The club means a lot. I've grown up playing with the club. This is all I know. I love the boys.

"It means everything."

Johnston is resigned to playing as a winger for at least the next two years, with Latrell Mitchell owning the No.1 jersey.

But that's only likely to help his try-scoring feats.

The La Perouse junior is only 25 and has scored 97 tries in just 139 games.

On the wing that record is 74 from 79.

His next goal is to become just the fifth Rabbitoh to reach 100 by season's end, a feat that may not be beyond him against Canterbury next week given his penchant for scoring in clumps.

Beyond that, there's the magical but realistic figure of 147, and with it the dream to become the greatest ever try-scorer in the club's 112-year history.

"Hopefully I get to 100 this year and keep going," Johnston said.

"Nathan Merritt's got the record with 146 at the club. After I get to 100 that's the next task for me," Johnston said.

SOUTH SYDNEY'S GREATEST TRY-SCORERS

Nathan Merritt: 146

Benny Wearing: 144

Ian Moir: 105

Harold Horder: 102

Bob McCarthy: 100

Alex Johnston: 97

Latest articles

National

Corrections failed SA man before death

An investigation has unveiled a string of failures involved in the treatment of an Adelaide man who died in custody and in the treatment of his family.

AAP Newswire
National

Parents of Qld vet plea for help in search

The parents of a Queensland vet who was on board a livestock ship that sunk off the coast of Japan have pleaded for a search for survivors to resume.

AAP Newswire
National

NT to reopen to Sydneysiders next month

Michael Gunner has announced plans to reopen the NT to Sydneysiders, and urged people quarantining at Howard Springs to “stick around before they bugger off”.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Cowboys pick Payten, urge Hannay to stay

North Queensland want interim coach Josh Hannay to stay at the NRL club despite overlooking him for the role fulltime in favour of Todd Payten.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Rebels’ spirit key to Super finals surge

Coach Dave Wessels says months on the road since June has built a spirit in the Melbourne Rebels that will help them in the Super Rugby AU finals.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

SBW wants to be firing for NRL finals

Sonny Bill Williams expects it will take him a couple of weeks to return to match fitness, coinciding with the Sydney Roosters’ run into the NRL’s finals.

AAP Newswire