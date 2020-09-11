Johnston eyeing Souths’ try-scorer record

Alex Johnston wants to one day become South Sydney's greatest ever try-scorer after declaring he was happy to sacrifice a bigger payday to stay at the NRL club.

Johnston this week inked a new two-year deal to stay at the Rabbitohs, after feeling "gutted" and "stressed" all season after being told he'd likely be let go.

The Souths flyer admitted he was "very close" to linking with Melbourne, after meeting with Storm officials via Zoom and being sold on the Victorian club.

But after a last-minute change of heart from Souths to offer him a new deal and squeeze him inside their salary cap, Johnston had little hesitation in staying.

"Melbourne was the club I was most likely going to. I was very close to going, they are a very professional club," Johnston said.

"For almost the whole season I thought I had to leave.

"I was pretty stressed the whole year. At first I was pretty gutted.

"And then I thought you know what? I'm going to have to move. Which made it so much sweeter actually signing to stay for two more years."

Johnston is a die-hard Rabbitoh.

A South Sydney junior, he debuted with the club in 2014 and has chalked up tries at an impressive rate ever since.

Souths have all year stated they'd like to keep him if possible, but made no secret of the fact it looked increasingly unlikely.

That was until things moved quickly in the last week.

"It was a bit unders, but that was the sacrifice to make to stay with the club and with family," he said.

"The club means a lot. I've grown up playing with the club. This is all I know. I love the boys.

"It means everything."

Johnston is resigned to playing as a winger for at least the next two years, with Latrell Mitchell owning the No.1 jersey.

But that's only likely to help his try-scoring feats.

The La Perouse junior is only 25 and has scored 97 tries in just 139 games.

On the wing that record is 74 from 79.

His next goal is to become just the fifth Rabbitoh to reach 100 by season's end, a feat that may not be beyond him against Canterbury next week given his penchant for scoring in clumps.

Beyond that, there's the magical but realistic figure of 147, and with it the dream to become the greatest ever try-scorer in the club's 112-year history.

"Hopefully I get to 100 this year and keep going," Johnston said.

"Nathan Merritt's got the record with 146 at the club. After I get to 100 that's the next task for me," Johnston said.

SOUTH SYDNEY'S GREATEST TRY-SCORERS

Nathan Merritt: 146

Benny Wearing: 144

Ian Moir: 105

Harold Horder: 102

Bob McCarthy: 100

Alex Johnston: 97