Raiders’ Scott tells of charges anxiety

Canberra centre Curtis Scott has told how he would wake up through the night with anxiety attacks after the police charges which threatened his NRL career.

Scott says he feels like a cloud has been lifted after he was cleared in court when body-cam footage showed he was drunk and disorientated when he was handcuffed, pepper-sprayed and tasered by police in January.

The 22-year-old said he felt embarrassed about the charges, which included assaulting a police officer, and has vowed to repay the Raiders for sticking by him.

"I'm really happy it's finally over," Scott said on Friday.

"It was tough there for nine months waiting, knowing the allegations tossed out weren't true.

"I had to deal with the media and pressure until yesterday and it's a big weight off my shoulders, a big cloud has finally passed over and I can walk around with my head up and get on with everything."

Scott said while he put on a brave face at Raiders headquarters through an inconsistent season, he was tormented by the possibility that the allegations could end his career.

"I was always laying down in bed at night thinking if one of these charges stick I could be out in the workforce and that's pretty scary," said Scott, who joined Canberra this season from Melbourne.

"It's been traumatic for me; I know I put myself in that position but I'm happy it's now behind me and I can look forward to the future.

"It's made me a better person and made me mature and take into account that one night out can take everything I've worked for since I was four years old away."

He didn't want to talk about the possibility of taking legal action against the NSW police.

"It's only been a day out of court ;I'm just happy that I can get a full eight hours sleep at night and not wake up in an anxiety attack," he said.

Scott said he felt supported by Canberra coach Ricky Stuart, their chief executive Don Furner and the club's welfare officer Andrew Bishop, who he spoke to most days.

Stuart said on Friday that after viewing the harrowing footage of Scott being tasered he could understand just how much he had been impacted.

"It's always been very difficult when we can only go off people who have seen the vision ... now you see the vision I feel for Curtis in regards with what he's had to put up with," Stuart said.

"I believe it's affected his football, his training, and now there's a huge weight lifted off his shoulders."

Stuart said he supports police but felt those involved had let their colleagues down.

"A lot of rugby league players, sports people, get the sport and reputations damaged through individuals' poor behaviour ... I believe those police officers have let a lot good officers down in regards to their actions towards Curtis Scott," he said.