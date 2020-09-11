AAP Rugby

A weight off Scott says Canberra’s Stuart

By AAP Newswire

Canberra centre Curtis Scott has had a huge weight lifted off him after being cleared of charges, including assaulting a police officer, according to Raiders coach Ricky Stuart.

Scott was cleared in court after body-cam footage showed he was drunk and disorientated when he was handcuffed, pepper-sprayed and tasered by police in January.

While out injured, Scott is due to return to training on Friday and Stuart is yet to see the 22-year-old.

The coach says he realises now the toll the experience has taken on Scott, who joined the NRL club this season from Melbourne, where he won a premiership.

"It's been a real tough nine months for him," Stuart said on Friday.

"It's always been very difficult when we can only go off people who have seen the vision ... now you see the vision I feel for Curtis in regards with what he's had to put up with.

"I believe it's affected his football - his training and now there's a huge weight lifted off his shoulders."

Stuart said Scott hadn't used the incident as an excuse for his inconsistent form through the year.

"Seeing what I'm seeing I can totally understand how it has affected his thinking and preparation towards football," he said.

"I believe he has a lot to offer."

Stuart said he supports police but felt those involved with the Scott incident had let their colleagues down.

"A lot of rugby league players, sports people, get the sport and reputations damaged through individuals' poor behaviour ... I believe those police officers have let a lot good officers down in regards to their actions towards Curtis Scott," he said.

