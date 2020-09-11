Brooks, Gagai await NRL judiciary call

AAP Rugby

Luke Brooks and Dane Gagai could both be sanctioned by the NRL's match review committee for throwing punches in Wests Tigers' fiery 26-24 loss to South Sydney..

Brooks and Gagai both found themselves sin-binned during a dramatic second half, with Brooks landing a blow to the South Sydney winger's face.

Gagai was also given a spell after referee Ben Cummins accused him of landing a punch, as Brooks emerged from a brawl with a shiner below his right eye.

"They got one each, it was square," Tigers coach Michael Maguire said.

"It's one of those ones that can happen any time. There was a bit of heat there and was part of what made the game."

Rabbitoh Latrell Mitchell was handed a two-game ban for a grade-two striking offence earlier this year, in another bitter clash between the two sides.

On that occasion, the South Sydney fullback had struck Reynolds' head after he accidentally kicked Rabbitohs teammate Campbell Graham.

If Brooks was to cop a similar ban, Maguire would likely have to make a decision between recalling Josh Reynolds or moving Adam Doueihi to halfback.

Meanwhile the Tigers have other injury concerns.

Maguire is unsure if Moses Mbye will recover from a knee injury or Joey Leilua an ankle problem, after both their centres were ruled out of the loss on Thursday afternoon.

There was still plenty of fight from the Tigers though.

They trailed the must-win game 20-0 inside 27 minutes, before Benji Marshall spearheaded the comeback.

The unwanted five-eighth had a hand in three of the side's four tries, but crucially kicked a grubber dead early in the tackle count with three minutes to play.

"You could really see a determination that's been building in the team throughout the season," Maguire said.

"That really came alive in the second half and the boys were really determined to get that win, but unfortunately you don't get what you deserve sometimes.

"The effort, and the way they want about it, made me very proud."

The loss means the Tigers are now certain to miss the finals for a ninth straight year, which remains the longest current drought in the NRL.

