Hasler denies Trbojevic debut for Manly

Des Hasler has poured cold water on hopes a third Trbojevic could debut for the NRL club, denying Ben will be elevated from the reserves bench against Canterbury.

The younger brother of NSW stars Jake and Tom has been named in jersey No.21 for Saturday's clash with the Bulldogs, but Hasler has dashed hopes he will get a call up.

A star in the making, Ben will play with his brothers eventually, if not this season.

An incredible injury toll - particularly in the back line - has forced Hasler to call on his entire squad to make up numbers each week.

"At this stage now, we had a couple of early injuries," he explained on Thursday.

"We lost Jorge Taufua, he ruptured his achilles, and in a real shame, Josh Schuster, who made his debut, did his syndesmosis so they were both operated on earlier in the week.

"We had a few other concerns but we should be OK (to play 1-17).

"Just the experience of (Ben) being at training this week has been good for him."

Ben is the youngest of the four Trbojevic brothers and the teenage centre will have to bide his time before he gets his chance again.

Meanwhile, Hasler remains hopeful star fullback Tom Trbojevic will return at some stage over the final two rounds.

He has not been named to play this week, but Hasler said the Blues star is 'on track' to play again this season while being elusive over when he might return.

"We're working towards that so there's a chance of that happening," he said.

"It's about finishing the season with winning momentum."

