Tigers legends denied suburban farewell

Wests Tigers legends Benji Marshall and Chris Lawrence have been denied a fitting farewell at a suburban home ground after the NRL's biosecurity experts squashed the plan.

The club had lobbied to move the final game of the season against Parramatta from Bankwest Stadium to either Campbelltown Stadium or Leichhardt Oval, but the request was denied.

The match is already a home game for the Tigers, but moving the game to a traditional suburban ground would have made for a special send off for the club legends.

Scheduling is behind the denial with biosecurity experts deeming it unsafe to hold an NRL game at either ground following a day of junior grand finals.

Junior events will be held at both grounds on the Saturday and there is not enough time to convert them into Project Apollo standard grounds before the 7.30pm kick off.

It means Marshall's final game at Leichhardt Oval was a 38-16 loss to Sydney Roosters in Round 15, while Lawrence's was a 48-0 drubbing of Brisbane in round 10.

The Tigers have only played two games at Campbelltown Stadium this season, both earlier in the year.

"The expert advice we have received is that neither ground could be transformed to meet the biosecurity protocols and we recognise that the health and safety of our players and general community must come first," said Tigers chief executive Justin Pascoe.

"While we would have liked to farewell two of our greatest ever players at one of our suburban home grounds, we are looking forward to welcoming a greater number of members and fans to Bankwest Stadium in what will no doubt be a special match for our club."