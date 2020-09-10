AAP Rugby

RA to change Wallabies selection policy

By AAP Newswire

Dave Rennie. - AAP

1 of 1

Locks Will Skelton, Rory Arnold or Adam Coleman are now available to add depth to the Wallabies this year under a one-off change to Rugby Australia's selection policy.

RA announced on Thursday that up to two overseas-based players who don't meet the existing 60-cap and seven-year service threshold which was brought in during 2015 and dubbed the "Giteau Law" can be selected this year.

New coach Dave Rennie is set to announce his first Wallabies squad on Sunday, ahead of the upcoming Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup series.

There will be a 46-man squad for the November-December Rugby Championship, with no possibility for players to move in and out of a 10-week COVID-19 bubble before and during the four-nations tournament.

The change will ensure sufficient depth in key positions such as lock, where Australia has had a mass exodus of players with Skelton and co. heading that list.

Rugby Australia interim boss Rob Clarke said it was in response to the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a number of players opting to take up lucrative contracts overseas.

"Dave (Rennie) will soon assemble his squad and they're likely to remain in a 'bubble' for 10 weeks with no opportunity to call in replacements for injury due to the quarantined environment," Clarke said in a statement.

"We are being quite clear that this addition is for this year only but that we will continue to review the entire policy from time to time, as required."

Rennie said the change in policy allowed greater flexibility for Wallabies selectors while still prioritising the selection of players based in Australia.

Super Rugby clubs and RA board members will have to sign off on any overseas-based players who are proposed by selectors.

"First and foremost, it is crucial that we recognise those players who are currently making a daily contribution to Rugby in Australia, and that will be reflected in the squad we name for this year's Test season," Rennie said.

"We now have the chance to select one or two players based overseas who don't meet the current criteria and they'll not only add some experience to our group but be able to guide our young players to help their development."

Latest articles

News

Cocktails for Maculata Place residents

Residents at Shepparton Villages’ Maculata Place enjoyed an impromptu cocktail party on Tuesday afternoon in the sunshine, marking the first time they were able to leave their rooms since lockdown on August 6

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Shepparton twins Brittany and Hayley Barnard both live with anorexia

There is always a certain perception about twins — identical or not; a sense they have some unseen but extraordinary bond so they share the same emotions, same wants and needs as well as the same genetics. Brittany and Hayley Barnard...

Charmayne Allison
News

Shepparton family to contest infringement son received for driving laps around town

A Shepparton family has said they will dispute a $1652 infringement their son received last week while driving laps around town. Dennis Newby’s son Reece received the fine at 10.50 pm on September 4 after he was pulled over by police...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Cowboys pick Payten, urge Hannay to stay

North Queensland want interim coach Josh Hannay to stay at the NRL club despite overlooking him for the role fulltime in favour of Todd Payten.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Rebels’ spirit key to Super finals surge

Coach Dave Wessels says months on the road since June has built a spirit in the Melbourne Rebels that will help them in the Super Rugby AU finals.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

SBW wants to be firing for NRL finals

Sonny Bill Williams expects it will take him a couple of weeks to return to match fitness, coinciding with the Sydney Roosters’ run into the NRL’s finals.

AAP Newswire