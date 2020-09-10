AAP Rugby

Fit Dugan wants NRL extension with Sharks

By AAP Newswire

Cronulla's Josh Dugan - AAP

Earlier this year there were reports Josh Dugan was on the verge of NRL retirement but the Cronulla centre has since begun talks with the club to extend his contract.

He still has one year left on his current deal, but the former State of Origin and Test star says he has unfinished business at the Sharks he wants to see through.

"I feel good," he said on Thursday.

"I've got one more year left on my contract and I've spoken to the club about maybe extending, so we're going through that process at the moment.

"I've just got to wait and see.

"I've been playing pretty good footy and I have next year as well, so I'm in a mindset where I feel like I can keep going for a year or two."

A knee injury was the source of career uncertainty for the 30-year-old, while a persistent hamstring problem kept him from playing his 200th NRL game mid-season.

It was thought his body was breaking down, but with extra physio sessions and better care he said he feels fit.

"I was disappointed about my hamstring at training but in the long run it's probably helped me out a little bit to go the last 10 weeks straight," he said.

"It's not often teams will play 18 games straight so it's pretty tough for everyone.

"I'm sure everyone is feeling the pinch."

The experience Dugan could offer the younger Sharks moving forward would be a big consideration for the club in extending his contract into 2022.

Having played at the highest level over a long period of time, Dugan said he has wisdom to impart and relishes the chance to share it.

"I'm at a stage of my career now where I can be more of a teacher too," he said.

"(I like) helping out the young guys with defensive systems and the learnings of the game too.

"There's a little bit of unfinished business too.

"I feel like we've got a pretty good squad here and over the next couple of years we've signed a lot of the younger guys for a bit longer, so I'm definitely keen to be a part of that."

