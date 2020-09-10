AAP Rugby

Reds keep winning Super line-up for Rebels

By AAP Newswire

Filipo Daugunu - AAP

1 of 1

The Queensland Reds have retained their winning line-up to take on the Melbourne Rebels in Saturday's Suncorp Stadium showdown, with a place in the Super Rugby AU grand final up for grabs.

The Reds are looking to build momentum after their last round rolling of the Brumbies, who will host the trophy match next Saturday night.

Searching for their fifth straight win at home to remain unbeaten there this season, Reds coach Brad Thorn opted to keep the starting side, with just two changes on the bench.

Tighthead prop Jack Straker replaces Ruan Smith while hooker Alex Mafi returns to the 23 from a hamstring injury.

"We're unbeaten at home this season and hoping for another big crowd," said Thorn.

"Finals footy is what we play for. Melbourne are a quality team and we're expecting a tough contest."

Reds: Jock Campbell, Chris Feauai-Sautia, Jordan Petaia, Hamish Stewart, Filipo Daugunu, James O'Connor, Tate McDermott, Harry Wilson, Fraser McReight, Liam Wright, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Angus Blyth, Taniela Tupou, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Harry Hoopert. Res: Alex Mafi, JP Smith, Jack Straker, Tuaina Taii Tualima, Angus Scott-Young, Moses Sorovi, Bryce Hegarty, Hunter Paisami.

Latest articles

News

Good behavior bond for teenager following police pursuit

A teenager has been placed on a good behaviour bond after he was found in a vehicle which was involved in a high speed police pursuit through Shepparton.

Liz Mellino
News

Former Shepparton guitarist Matera keeps on surfing the wave

Lockdown hasn’t turned the volume down on former Shepparton musician Joe Matera — he has two new musical releases in the pipeline. The first, a collaboration with Martin Cilia of The Atlantics and Mental As Anything, has produced two new...

John Lewis
News

Open up for R U OK? Day

In this challenging year, asking a simple question might be a springboard to a vital conversation about someone’s mental health. That’s the message from experts marking today’s annual R U OK? Day, which aims to emphasise the importance of continuing...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Cowboys pick Payten, urge Hannay to stay

North Queensland want interim coach Josh Hannay to stay at the NRL club despite overlooking him for the role fulltime in favour of Todd Payten.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Rebels’ spirit key to Super finals surge

Coach Dave Wessels says months on the road since June has built a spirit in the Melbourne Rebels that will help them in the Super Rugby AU finals.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

SBW wants to be firing for NRL finals

Sonny Bill Williams expects it will take him a couple of weeks to return to match fitness, coinciding with the Sydney Roosters’ run into the NRL’s finals.

AAP Newswire