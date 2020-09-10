Maguire wants Addo-Carr at Tigers

Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire is interested in Melbourne speedster Josh Addo-Carr, but not at the expense of one of his own.

It's understood the Tigers are front-runners to land the NSW Blues winger's signature for next season and beyond, but it hinges on the Storm's ability to get a replacement player.

On Wednesday Maguire shut down speculation the Tigers would let go of club favourite David Nofoaluma to get Addo-Carr.

"No chance," he said.

"There is no way in the world that Dave is leaving.

"He really loves this club and you can really see that in the way he plays.

"Dave is a Wests Tigers player.

"You see the passion in what he does, he's not going anywhere.

"That's part of what we all want to achieve."

Uncertainty over the playing group has started to grip the club after Tigers legend Benji Marshall was told he would not be offered another contract next season.

The future of Josh Reynolds and Russell Packer is also in doubt.

Maguire said while he has spoken to Addo-Carr about returning to the club where he made his NRL debut in 2016, he has left the paperwork up to management.

"I spoke to Josh, but I have no idea where management are with that one," he said.

"Obviously a player of that calibre you're always looking to improve your team, so you'd be crazy not to talk to someone like that."

It's understood Addo-Carr wants to play fullback next season and Maguire believes it could happen at the Tigers.

"I think he's got some attributes and it would take plenty of work to be able to show that, but in time it may happen," he said.

"He's quick, he's fast, he knows how to score tries.

"His energy, he's very determined ... he's a competitor.

"(I want) those kind of players."