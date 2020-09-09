AAP Rugby

Munster may be a Storm captain in waiting

Cameron Munster's recent elevation to the main leadership group at Melbourne could see him emerge as a surprise skipper should Cameron Smith retire at the end of the NRL season.

The superstar playmaker has been vocal in the past about his desire to captain the NRL powerhouse club, where he made his debut in 2014.

But until this season he has been thought of as something of a lovable larrikin character, not to be taken too seriously off the field.

The 25-year-old has knuckled down this year, with Smith nominating him to join the leadership group which also includes Jesse and Kenny Bromwich, as well as Dale Finucane.

Munster initially thought talk of a new role was a joke from Craig Bellamy, as payback for one of the many pranks he had pulled on his coach.

"When he called me in I thought I'd done something wrong and I was trying to track back to think of what I'd done wrong," Munster said on Wednesday.

"When he said 'the boys want you in the leadership group', I said 'good gag'.

"For me to be able to have a say in the direction this club is going ... I'm very lucky to have the opportunity to rub shoulders with the best leaders in the group."

Munster said he had matured over the last 18 months and was happily settled with a serious partner, which had helped him off field.

He also realised he needed to step up to support a young, inexperienced Melbourne backline .

"I've been squeaky clean with everything I've done off field and on field as well, and I feel that shows in the way I'm playing at the moment," the Queensland and Test star said.

"I've been more consistent with the ball - not as erratic as I was a few years ago, and that's a big factor for me."

As well as managing his mental health and his weight - which has been a problem in the past - Munster has impressed with his desire to keep the spirits up of those around him in their Sunshine Coast base.

With the Storm sitting second on the NRL ladder ahead of Sunday's game with North Queensland, his efforts appear to be working.

"You've got to try to find a way to keep everyone happy, and keeping things light," Munster said.

"As much as everyone is serious in the group, you've got to find the lighter things in life as well as look at what we're grateful for."

