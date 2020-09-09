AAP Rugby

Origin bubble won’t stop Maroons’ Munster

By AAP Newswire

Cameron Munster - AAP

1 of 1

Queensland star playmaker Cameron Munster is committed to this year's State of Origin series, even if it means another quarantine bubble and a big pay cut.

This year's Origin series will be played on the first three Wednesdays of November, with players likely to be in a coronavirus biosecurity bubble for a month.

Munster has been out of Melbourne since early June, with the Storm based on the Sunshine Coast for the NRL season, but says while another hub period isn't ideal, he will do whatever it takes.

"It's not idea to jump in another bubble but I'd love to play for my state again if I get the opportunity," Munster said on Wednesday.

"I'm more than happy to jump in another bubble as long as we're not living like prisoners."

The NRL and Rugby League Players Association are negotiating Origin payments, with reports that players could expect as much as a 50 per cent cut to their current $30,000 per game remittance.

NRL players have already accepted up a 20 per cent pay cut for this season due to the effects of COVID-19 on the competition.

An Origin chop didn't bother 25-year-old Munster, who has played seven matches for the Maroons since his 2017 debut.

"As a young kid growing up in Queensland everyone wanted to wear the Maroon (jersey) and you've got to remember players like Trevor Gillmeister and Alfie (Allan Langer), they weren't getting the match payment that we're getting - they were playing for the love of the game," he said.

"The hit to the pay isn't ideal but eventually something's got to give and the great thing about our game is that no one is bigger than it.

"It's not a massive issue at all, it's being able to play for the Maroons if I get the opportunity."

Latest articles

Sport

Football news | GVFUA, O’Dwyer, Picola United

Two of Goulburn Valley Football Umpires Association’s finest are heading to the top-end to take their whistleblowing to the next level. Sam Wood and Connor Hawes will be making the trip to Darwin for the 2020-21 Northern Territory Football League...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Cohuna’s Treacy invited to AFL Draft Combine

Cohuna’s Josh Treacy’s dream of playing AFL football is now a step closer. The teenager is one of 94 players who have been invited to the NAB AFL Draft Combine to be held later this year. This year’s event will look different to those...

Brayden May
Video

A celebration of the life of David Fox

A celebration of the life of David Fox

Glenn James

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Cowboys pick Payten, urge Hannay to stay

North Queensland want interim coach Josh Hannay to stay at the NRL club despite overlooking him for the role fulltime in favour of Todd Payten.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Rebels’ spirit key to Super finals surge

Coach Dave Wessels says months on the road since June has built a spirit in the Melbourne Rebels that will help them in the Super Rugby AU finals.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

SBW wants to be firing for NRL finals

Sonny Bill Williams expects it will take him a couple of weeks to return to match fitness, coinciding with the Sydney Roosters’ run into the NRL’s finals.

AAP Newswire