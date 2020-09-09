AAP Rugby

Raiders set for Dragons battle in NRL

By AAP Newswire

Canberra's Jarrod Croker. - AAP

Wearing the battle scars from their NRL grand final rematch against the Sydney Roosters, Canberra captain Jarrod Croker says his team are not expecting a let-up against St George Illawarra.

Croker was sporting a black eye from his side's 18-6 loss to the Roosters and is ready for another physical clash on Saturday with the Dragons set to make a statement in front of incoming coach Anthony Griffin.

The 11th-placed Dragons will also be stinging after losing to North Queensland last round in golden point.

The Raiders, meanwhile, sit two points behind the fourth-placed Roosters in the hunt for a top-four spot .

"They'd obviously be disappointed with last weekend's result as they put in a lot of effort in Townsville only to get pipped on the post," Croker said on Wednesday.

"They will be out for redemption and they've got some classy outside backs who have really hit some form, so it will be a tough game."

Canberra officials have opted to fly the squad direct from the nation's capital to Wollongong ahead of the 3pm kickoff at WIN Stadium, which will save the players about two hours of sitting down for the commute, as well as an early start.

"I'm very happy with that and I think the club's gone out of their way to make that happen for us which is massive," Croker said.

"We would have had to leave here at 8am so that bit of extra time and when you don't have to sit on a bus for three hours you feel better."

Croker and pack leader Josh Papalii were rested from training on Tuesday with the skipper managing general soreness, while the Test prop remains in doubt for the Dragons clash with a shoulder injury.

"He had a bit of a rest and tried to get a bit of strength back in the shoulder and hopefully we can get him right for Saturday," Croker said.

Sia Soliola has been named to make a return following his gruesome facial injury in early July and Croker said it was great to have him included in the 21.

"To have him back around the squad and potentially playing in the next couple of weeks is very exciting. It's good to get one of the middles back and it's come at the right time," he said.

