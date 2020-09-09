Crichton hopes middle run will aid fitness

He's spent his whole life playing on the edge, but Angus Crichton hopes a stint in the middle can fast-track his return to match fitness for the NRL's finals.

Crichton made his return for the Sydney Roosters in last week's win over Canberra, after six weeks on the sidelines with a knee injury.

The former NSW representative spent 30 minutes playing in the middle at lock, a role he has rarely played in his career but for a short run there during games last year.

He has again been named to come off the bench for Saturday's clash with Newcastle, with Sitili Tupouniua named in the No.12 jersey.

It means coach Trent Robinson could again look to use Crichton at lock.

And while the 24-year-old wants to regain his spot starting as right second-rower, he believes the increased involvement in the middle will make a difference.

"I was blowing (after the game)," Crichton said.

"But the coach has got his tactics, he's a smart guy. You have to trust what he is thinking.

"That was a good way to get my fitness back on track.

"My preferred position is on the edge and I love playing 80 there on the edge. But I think it's part of his plan to get me back to where I need to be."

Crichton's return was largely overshadowed by fellow second-rower Sonny Bill Williams, who also spent time in the foreign position of lock.

The Roosters are still suffering something of a shortage in the middle, with regular lock Victor Radley gone for the season.

Radley has been a hard man to replace, with his ability to play the ball at the line making him one of the form locks of the early stages of the competition.

Isaac Liu has spent the majority of time since playing No.13, with Nat Butcher also having middle roles off the bench.

Crichton's ball skills were also on show on Saturday night in the middle, putting James Tedesco through a gap for a linebreak after getting away an offload.

"I see myself as a multi-faceted player, so to be able to come in the middle and showcase a bit of skill and have a bit of freedom with the ball was good," Crichton said.

"It's just finding little ways of how we can fill that void of Rads.

"He is a massive loss for our team and a massive position and massive member of our squad.

"Ice (Liu) has been doing a really good job there, along with Siua and Nat Butcher.

"Even Teddy has been stepping up doing a bit of passing through the midfield which has been really good for us."