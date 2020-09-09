AAP Rugby

Broncos’ Milford ruled out for NRL season

By AAP Newswire

Brisbane's Anthony Milford - AAP

Brisbane five-eighth Anthony Milford will miss the remainder of the NRL season with a hamstring injury as the club looks towards planning for 2021.

The 26-year-old has battled with two hamstring injuries this season and although he could potentially return in round 19 against Parramatta, the club confirmed they will rest him.

The cautious approach with Milford will also rule him out of Brisbane's final match of 2020 against North Queensland.

It brings to end a miserable season for Milford, who has been widely criticised for his form in 13 games this year.

The Broncos have named Tom Dearden and Sean O'Sullivan in the halves to take on Gold Coast on Saturday and the duo are expected to see out the season there.

Meanwhile, Broncos prop Matt Lodge has undergone knee and elbow surgery and is recovering well.

