Prop Robertson make Waratahs Super exit

Test prop Tom Robertson is set to join the Western Force after his departure from the NSW Waratahs,

After making his Super Rugby debut in 2016, Robertson has amassed 62 appearances for the Waratahs.

The 26-year-old also made his international debut in 2016, with the versatile prop now having 24 Wallabies caps to his name.

Currently undertaking a medical degree at Sydney University, Robertson said it was a tough call to leave the club where he had played his whole Super Rugby career.

"Being a part of this club has been one of my proudest achievements and it was a difficult decision to leave," Robertson said.

"I've loved being a Waratah, playing alongside some amazing players and learning from some of the best rugby minds in the country.

"The club has supported my growth as a player on the field, while allowing me to pursue my education off it, something I'll always be grateful for."

