Halves bond is key for Raiders: Wighton

By AAP Newswire

Jack Wighton of Canberra Raiders. - AAP

Among the Dally M Medal favourites, Canberra playmaker Jack Wighton is happy to share the praise for his stellar NRL season with his halves partner George Williams.

The Raiders are licking their wounds after Saturday's 18-6 loss in the grand final rematch with the Sydney Roosters, and preparing for a must-win game against St George Illawarra as they look to crack the NRL top four.

Wighton was among the frontrunners when voting went behind closed doors after round 12, with all of the players above him - apart from Parramatta's Clint Gutherson - since missing games through injury.

Penrith gun Nathan Cleary was one point ahead but will lose six points for his TikTok coronavirus breach.

Five-eighth Wighton, meanwhile, has turned in some stand-out performances, almost single-handedly winning Canberra's round-16 match against the Bulldogs.

But the NSW State of Origin and Test star insists plenty of the credit for helping him turn the green machine around must go to England halfback George Williams.

"George has been great," Wighton said on Tuesday.

"He's got a great kicking game and he's been leading the boys around well.

"There was a lot of doubts with two running halves coming into the year but we've bonded well after only having such a short time together.

"Hopefully we can keep building that bond and relationship and get something good out of it."

The Raiders were relieved to hear that their pack leader Josh Papalii was cleared this week of a serious shoulder injury after he was forced off during the Roosters match.

There were initial fears he could have been out for a month.

"He's a big part of our team and a massive part of our go-forward, so to have him cleared is a good sign for us," Wighton said.

In further good news, prop Sia Soliola is hopeful of a return before finals following a serious facial fracture.

"He's looking great - he's got his frame back and he's starting to get his fitness back," Wighton said of the 34-year-old Soliola.

"He's got one more scan to see where he's at and then he will be back."

