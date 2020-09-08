Bulldogs recruit Thompson committed to NRL

Star recruit Luke Thompson is planning to fly back to England at the end of the NRL season but says he is committed to seeing out his NRL contract with Canterbury.

The Great Britain and England Test forward said he has spoken to incoming Bulldogs coach Trent Barrett and, with three more years to run on his deal, will be back for the 2021 campaign.

"Yes, 100 per cent - I signed a deal here and I'm fully committed to the Bulldogs," Thompson said on Tuesday.

"We've got a new coach next year and I'm really excited for the challenge and my future at this club.

"I've spoken to Trent (Barrett) and he seems like a really good fella and he's really excited about coming to the Bulldogs and taking us forward."

Thompson does not yet have a date for his departure or return, and said the details will depend on border restrictions in both countries.

The 25-year-old has endured a miserable time since arriving in Australia in June.

Not only have the Bulldogs managed just one win - out of two for the season - to sit last on the ladder, but the strict constraints of the NRL's COVID-19 bubble have also taken a toll.

With his girlfriend unable to join him from the UK for this season, Thompson spends all of his time alone when he is not at the club.

He said on Tuesday his routine was primarily doing his washing and cooking dinner, and occasionally watching Netflix.

"It's obviously been a bit tough ever since I've been here," the former St Helens forward said.

"There's not really much else I can do - it's just home to training, and training back to home.

"But we've got three game left now so I will try and do my best."

Thompson is looking forward to building stronger relationships with his teammates next season, with biosecurity rules so far limiting his interaction with the squad away from Belmore.

"I've not really been able to build on them like I'd have hoped - getting out and doing stuff with the boys. But I still see them around training and it's been good," he said.

"I've come over to the other side of the world on my own but I've just been focused on the rugby and doing my best for the team each week."