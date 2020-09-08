AAP Rugby

Eels give Mahoney a chance to play Penrith

By AAP Newswire

Parramatta hooker Reed Mahoney - AAP

1 of 1

Parramatta have received a massive boost for Friday's top-four NRL battle with Penrith, with Reed Mahoney cleared of a serious shoulder injury.

Mahoney was expected to be ruled out indefinitely after he was hurt in the win over the Warriors, leaving utility Ray Stone to play hooker.

However, Mahoney is now a chance to line up against the Panthers, potentially saving Parramatta from dramas in the position where they have the least depth.

"He's touch and go," coach Brad Arthur told RadioTAB.

"It's an AC joint, so he could be a week, two weeks or three weeks.

"We'll name him in the team today but we won't know until Friday (if he plays).

"Having Reed on Friday will help, but if he doesn't play Stoney will step up."

Uncapped rookie Rhys Davies is the only other hooker in Parramatta's squad, with Stone having never started at No.9 in the NRL.

Parramatta can all but wrap up a plce in the top four with a win on Friday, and are the only team to beat leaders Penrith this season - in round five.

