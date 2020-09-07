AAP Rugby

SBW return No.3 in 2020 pay-TV ratings

By AAP Newswire

Sonny Bill Williams - AAP

1 of 1

Sonny Bill Williams' NRL return has fallen short of a ratings record, slipping to the third most watched game of the year on Foxtel.

Easily the most hyped match of 2020, some 468,000 viewers tuned in for the Sydney Roosters' grand-final rematch against Canberra on Saturday night.

The numbers fell marginally below the 507,000 who tuned in for Parramatta's walloping of Brisbane in round six, and Canberra's upset win over Melbourne in round three.

Foxtel did ,however, claim it as the most streamed game on record with 161,000 of those viewers tuning in via the internet as the dual-international played his first NRL game in six years.

The match was only broadcast via Pay TV and streaming applications, with Nine dropping the simulcast rights for Saturday night games in the run to the finals this year.

But Roosters players were still enjoying the hype on Monday and expect teams to continue to go after him after he was hit hard in his first hit up.

"I think everyone will like playing against Sonny, so everyone will want to go after him," centre Joey Manu said.

"Growing up he was someone I used to watch. To play next to him it was pretty crazy.

"It's been good to play next to him. He went well on the weekend so looking forward to playing some more games with him."

Williams played just 14 minutes in a shortened role off the bench, but believes he can be back to full match fitness by the NRL's finals.

It remains to be seen whether he will remain in the middle or return to an edge in Saturday night's clash with Newcastle.

"He was really good in the short stint he had. He brought a lot of impact and energy," Roosters captain Boyd Cordner said.

"I think you can see he's still got it. He's been out for a while now coming back from overseas.

"He's still back finding his feet, finding his lungs. He'll be better for it for sure."

Latest articles

Other sport

Jofra Archer’s pace creates doubt: Buttler

England keeper-batsman Jos Buttler says an opening over bowled by speed demon Jofra Archer is the last thing any opener would want to face.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Buttler does it, Aussies lose T20 series

An unbeaten 77 from Jos Buttler has helped England haul in a target of 158, giving his side an unassailable 2-0 lead in their Twenty20 series against Australia.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Unchanged XI, Aust batting in second T20

Australia have named an unchanged XI and opted to bat in their second Twenty20 against England, wanting to give their middle-order batsmen a sustained run.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Cowboys pick Payten, urge Hannay to stay

North Queensland want interim coach Josh Hannay to stay at the NRL club despite overlooking him for the role fulltime in favour of Todd Payten.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Rebels’ spirit key to Super finals surge

Coach Dave Wessels says months on the road since June has built a spirit in the Melbourne Rebels that will help them in the Super Rugby AU finals.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Unwanted Marshall keen to continue in NRL

Wests Tigers have confirmed they will not offer Benji Marshall an NRL contract for next season.

AAP Newswire