AAP Rugby

Souths wary of Tigers’ push for NRL finals

By AAP Newswire

Damien Cook. - AAP

1 of 1

South Sydney hooker Damien Cook feels there's plenty of upside in the Rabbitohs spine as they prepare for a danger game against Wests Tigers on Thursday night.

Souths fell just short against Melbourne last round, which ended their run of five wins and put a large dent in their top-four chances, while the Tigers shocked Manly with a late surge to give a flicker of hope to their NRL finals aspirations.

With the ninth-placed Wests Tigers taking an all-or-nothing approach, Cook said his team were on high alert for the Bankwest Stadium clash.

Souths are set to boost their strike-power with the return of injured centre Dane Gagai, who scored a hat-trick of tries in their 18-10 round nine victory over the Tigers.

"It is a dangerous time, as at the moment they're playing a bit of ad-lib footy and they're not scared to throw the ball around," Cook said on Monday.

"Manly looked like they were in full control and they just slacked off a little bit in the last 15 minutes and the Tigers came over the top so we need to make sure we're on our game."

The Rabbitohs started strongly and led 14-10 at halftime, with Cook saying they beat themselves with poor handling proving costly.

He felt their push towards the finals was still on track, provided they cut down the error count.

Souths are still adjusting to life without superstar fullback Latrell Mitchell, who is out for the season with a ruptured hamstring, with youngster Corey Allan stepping in at just his fourth game of the season and first at the back.

"It was Corey's first game and I thought he did a really great job," Cook said.

"Those boys in the squad, they haven't played a lot of footy so to get his timing right ... I thought that was a big game for his confidence."

Allan said on Monday he wasn't guaranteed the role ahead of Alex Johnston but he was just happy to be in the line-up.

"They were big shoes to fill but I felt pretty good under the ball - I need to start using a bit more my running game," Allan said.

While he's in the good books of Wayne Bennett, the veteran coach has nicknamed the 22-year-old the "social loafer".

"I'm the social loafer because I like to do just enough when it comes to training, just enough to get by," Allan said.

"I wish they meant there were no extras for me, but I always seem to be one who gets the extras at the end."

Latest articles

Education

Bourchier St Primary School foundation students celebrate 100-day milestone as 100-year-olds

Before students across Victoria went back to remote learning, Bourchier St Primary School foundation students were able to have one last celebration. Just like at other schools across the region, children marked their first 100 days of school by...

Madi Chwasta
Education

Goulburn Valley Grammar students fight MND

Goulburn Valley Grammar School students have come out in force for Motor Neurone Disease research, wearing the iconic blue FightMND beanies and raising $847 for the cause.

Madi Chwasta
Education

Notre Dame College leaders react to university fee changes

The four Notre Dame College leaders have different ideas on what life after Year 12 will look like, with some impacted by the proposed university fee changes and others less so.

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Cowboys pick Payten, urge Hannay to stay

North Queensland want interim coach Josh Hannay to stay at the NRL club despite overlooking him for the role fulltime in favour of Todd Payten.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Rebels’ spirit key to Super finals surge

Coach Dave Wessels says months on the road since June has built a spirit in the Melbourne Rebels that will help them in the Super Rugby AU finals.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Unwanted Marshall keen to continue in NRL

Wests Tigers have confirmed they will not offer Benji Marshall an NRL contract for next season.

AAP Newswire