Ponga among Knights stars set to be rested

Kalyn Ponga is set to be one of several Newcastle players rested as the club prepares for their first NRL finals series in seven years.

Nursing a smashed nose after wearing several big hits in the win over Cronulla, Ponga will likely sit out Saturday's clash with the Sydney Roosters.

Other players will also be managed through to the finals, with some to miss matches and others given leave from training sessions as the end of a chaotic year nears.

"I think the timing is right," coach Adam O'Brien said.

"We have been going 15 rounds straight now and could possibly go seven more. Now's the right time to be mindful of the group.

"Some guys will get the benefit from missing an 80-minute game. Others will get the benefit from missing three or four days off training.

"We'll sit down with the performance staff and we need to make really sound decisions around that. I don't want to lose too much momentum."

Ponga, however, will be one of those to miss a game.

Tex Hoy is expected to slot into the No.1 jersey in his absence, having impressed at fullback while Ponga was suspended earlier this year.

O'Brien though insisted it had nothing to do with the whacking he copped on the weekend, including the illegal hit from Chad Townsend that saw him sent off.

The Knights coach believes he is regularly targeted to be roughed up by opposition teams, but had no issue with that as long as the play is legal.

"I have been thinking about (resting) Kalyn for about four weeks," O'Brien said.

"It's my responsibility to be thinking about the squad's health if we were to make finals. I have that in the back of my mind.

"The amount of work he does in that fullback role, he leads the GPS numbers. He would be one I think would get the benefit of the game."

Meanwhile, the Knights are likely to welcome back in-form prop Daniel Saifiti from a knee injury on Saturday at the SCG, while Sione Mata'utia could also come back from an ankle issue.

Young centre Bradman Best is also expected to return from his ankle surgery before the finals.