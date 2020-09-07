AAP Rugby

Storm’s Welch elects no contest to NRL ban

By AAP Newswire

Christian Welch - AAP

1 of 1

Melbourne prop Christian Welch won't fight his crusher tackle charge at the NRL judiciary and accept a one-match ban, that will see him miss Sunday's clash with North Queensland.

Welch could have skipped suspension with an early guilty plea but instead entered no contest, alleviating any carryover points with the NRL finals looming.

He was charged for a crusher tackle on Liam Knight during the Storm's hard-fought 22-16 win over South Sydney.

Melbourne may have opted to rest Welch anyway for the Sunshine Coast Stadium match against the 14th-placed Cowboys.

The Queensland State of Origin prop has carried a huge work-load, playing every game since the competition restart with the Storm forward pack hit hard by injuries.

The club is expected to announce his re-signing this week.

Latest articles

Sport

Details for the funeral of David Fox

David Fox will be farewelled in a similar fashion to the way he entertained thousands across his football media career — by being beamed across Victoria, country and world on a livestream. With coronavirus restrictions curtailing the ability...

Shepparton News
Sport

Rams lock in coaches

Deniliquin has locked in co-coaches for next year’s Murray Football League season. Three-time club premiership player Tim Holobowski and two-time flag Ram Sam Hall have been reappointed to their roles. The coaching duo was set to lead the Rams this...

Shepparton News
Sport

O’Brien claims Fred Hoysted Medal

Kyabram’s Danny O’Brien has crowned the best season of his racing career with the prestigious Fred Hoysted Medal for Victoria’s most outstanding trainer of the 2019-20 season. It was a season of massive firsts for the...

Andrew Mole

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Cowboys pick Payten, urge Hannay to stay

North Queensland want interim coach Josh Hannay to stay at the NRL club despite overlooking him for the role fulltime in favour of Todd Payten.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Rebels’ spirit key to Super finals surge

Coach Dave Wessels says months on the road since June has built a spirit in the Melbourne Rebels that will help them in the Super Rugby AU finals.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Unwanted Marshall keen to continue in NRL

Wests Tigers have confirmed they will not offer Benji Marshall an NRL contract for next season.

AAP Newswire