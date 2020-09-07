AAP Rugby

Ferguson not concerned for Origin spot

By AAP Newswire

Parramatta's Blake Ferguson - AAP

It's taken NRL 16 games for Blake Ferguson to score a try this year, but even he doesn't know if the poor strike rate will affect his NSW Blues jersey.

For the past eight seasons the towering winger has scored in double digits, but this season has been the leanest in his career with just one from 16 games.

That's compared to Wests Tigers winger David Nofoaluma who leads the competition with 17 tries for the year, earning a ringing endorsement from coach Michael Maguire.

But to get his first blue jersey when the team is selected at the end of October, the 26-year-old would have to unseat Ferguson, veteran of nine Origins.

The Parramatta winger played the final two games in the Blues' series win in 2019, but his grip on the spot could be slipping as rival emerges.

But typically, he's not thinking about it yet.

"Seven weeks is a long way away, I'm just trying to get the work done and stay consistent in preparation and just enjoying footy," Fergsuon said on Sunday.

"I don't think anyone is thinking about what is going to happen in seven weeks' time we're all just planning ahead week to week with our own teams and everything just falls into place after that."

Ferguson blew his first chance to score against the Warriors on Sunday but finally got on the board later in the Eels' 24-18 win.

And although he insists he was not concerned about the try-scoring drought, he looked mighty relieved to score - especially after the early fumble.

The gulf between the two hasn't gone unnoticed by Blues coach Brad Fittler, who compared Ferguson and Nofoaluma on Channel Nine on Sunday.

Fittler's biggest issue with the Tigers winger is his size, where Ferguson has a 9cm and 8kg advantage.

"Well, he's playing right wing; Fergo's been right wing, hasn't scored a try all year," Fittler said prior to Ferguson's four-pointer against the Warriors.

"Nofa scored three tries [against Manly], he's leading the try-scoring; he's been incredible, the way he's scoring them."

His other concern is the errors in Nofoaluma's effectiveness under the high ball, where Ferguson is safe as houses.

"The big thing is, when you're a little winger, you've got to nail that part of your game because the good teams will come at you," he said.

Nofoaluma will have just the next three weeks to show Fittler what he is capable of with the Tigers all but out of finals contention.

Origin teams are expected to be picked in the days after the NRL grand final on October 25.

