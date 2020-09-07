AAP Rugby

NRL put onus back on players for foul play

By AAP Newswire

Warriors - AAP

1 of 1

The NRL has delivered a blunt message to those complaining about sin-bins: Don't commit foul play and it won't be an issue.

Warriors coach Todd Payten on Sunday slammed the call to sin-bin Jazz Tevaga in his team's crucial 24-18 loss to Parramatta, which hurt their fairytale top-eight charge.

The Eels scored two tries while Tevaga was off the field after striking out at Nathan Brown in a tackle, as he appeared to make contact with his face and was sin-binned.

The league's head of football Graham Annesley on Monday admitted he did not believe the incident was worthy of a sin-bin.

But he said the blame could only lay with Tevaga for the situation.

"Do I think that incident was serious enough to go to the sin-bin? Probably not," Annesley said.

"But I think it's only fair that everyone accepts their share of responsibility.

"The players also have a responsibility not to place the officials in a position where they have to make decisions that might negatively affect them.

"I find it a little bit hard to accept that referees can be signalled out, when they are only responding to the actions of players.

"The referees shouldn't have to make calls on foul play, because the ideal situation is foul play doesn't take place."

Annesley also said he did not believe there was any evidence to suggest Brown should have been sin-binned for his role in the incident, after Payten also claimed he should have went.

"Jazz had his jersey and he was trying to push him off. In the context of the game it's huge and the wrong call in my opinion," Payten said after the match.

"If anything, the way Nathan Brown reacted they should have both been sent to the bin.

"Nathan's come back in, I'm sure he didn't punch but he had a questionable knee and we're trying to stamp out retaliation."

Annesley meanwhile backed the officials' call to send Cronulla's Chad Townsend off for his shoulder charge on Newcastle Knight Kalyn Ponga.

Townsend will not play again before the finals after accepting a three-week ban for the hit.

Latest articles

News

Schools work hard to support children who speak English as additional language

Local schools have jumped into action to help culturally and linguistically diverse families who are struggling with remote learning during COVID-19 lockdowns. A staggering 70 per cent of Wilmot Road Primary School students speak English as an...

Charmayne Allison
News

Step up for GV Pride online challenge

COVID-19 restrictions might have stifled public gatherings, but Shepparton’s LGBTI community has re-imagined its annual Out in The Open Festival to make sure people are kept physically and mentally heathy.

John Lewis
News

Shepparton orchard set to go organic

After 50 years in the fruit game, Shepparton’s Kalafatis Fresh Produce is making a leap into the organic market with the help of a $500,000 grant. The Woolworths Organic Growth Fund grant will allow the Kalafatis family, who supply Woolworths with...

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Cowboys pick Payten, urge Hannay to stay

North Queensland want interim coach Josh Hannay to stay at the NRL club despite overlooking him for the role fulltime in favour of Todd Payten.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Rebels’ spirit key to Super finals surge

Coach Dave Wessels says months on the road since June has built a spirit in the Melbourne Rebels that will help them in the Super Rugby AU finals.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Unwanted Marshall keen to continue in NRL

Wests Tigers have confirmed they will not offer Benji Marshall an NRL contract for next season.

AAP Newswire