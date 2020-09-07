NRL put onus back on players for foul play

The NRL has delivered a blunt message to those complaining about sin-bins: Don't commit foul play and it won't be an issue.

Warriors coach Todd Payten on Sunday slammed the call to sin-bin Jazz Tevaga in his team's crucial 24-18 loss to Parramatta, which hurt their fairytale top-eight charge.

The Eels scored two tries while Tevaga was off the field after striking out at Nathan Brown in a tackle, as he appeared to make contact with his face and was sin-binned.

The league's head of football Graham Annesley on Monday admitted he did not believe the incident was worthy of a sin-bin.

But he said the blame could only lay with Tevaga for the situation.

"Do I think that incident was serious enough to go to the sin-bin? Probably not," Annesley said.

"But I think it's only fair that everyone accepts their share of responsibility.

"The players also have a responsibility not to place the officials in a position where they have to make decisions that might negatively affect them.

"I find it a little bit hard to accept that referees can be signalled out, when they are only responding to the actions of players.

"The referees shouldn't have to make calls on foul play, because the ideal situation is foul play doesn't take place."

Annesley also said he did not believe there was any evidence to suggest Brown should have been sin-binned for his role in the incident, after Payten also claimed he should have went.

"Jazz had his jersey and he was trying to push him off. In the context of the game it's huge and the wrong call in my opinion," Payten said after the match.

"If anything, the way Nathan Brown reacted they should have both been sent to the bin.

"Nathan's come back in, I'm sure he didn't punch but he had a questionable knee and we're trying to stamp out retaliation."

Annesley meanwhile backed the officials' call to send Cronulla's Chad Townsend off for his shoulder charge on Newcastle Knight Kalyn Ponga.

Townsend will not play again before the finals after accepting a three-week ban for the hit.