Panthers face injured Eels in NRL showdown

Penrith are on a 12-game NRL winning streak as they prepare to face arch rivals Parramatta, the only side to get the better of them this season, on Friday night.

In what will be billed as the game of the season just three weeks out from the finals, the Panthers will host the Eels, who scored a gutsy 24-18 win over the Warriors.

However, Sunday's victory looks to have cost them hooker Reed Mahoney who suffered a suspected AC joint injury.

Given the short turnaround, Mahoney is not expected to be risked against the monster Panthers pack, with coach Brad Arthur indicating Ray Stone will take his place at No.9 if need be.

"He's trained there, done a fair bit of work there and we were fortunate that we had those two weeks where we took Reed off and gave Stoney some game time," Arthur said.

"He's just got to keep it nice and simple.

"With a five-day turn around, Reedy wants to play, but until we get scans I'm not sure."

Penrith are cruising towards the minor premiership in a history-making season, having lost just one game to the Eels and drawing another against Newcastle.

With the Eels on the hunt to wrap up a top four-finish, the timing is perfect for a showdown.

The match at Panthers Stadium was sold out at least a week ago, highlighting the passionate rivalry between the clubs.

Although the Eels managed to hold off the Warriors, Arthur said there is still work to be done to sharpen up their execution for next week.

"(The Warriors are) playing some fair football and they're playing for each other, so I was happy that we managed to get the two points," he said.

"There was some stuff we need to look at there and get better at, but at least we're giving ourselves a chance."

Canberra's top-four hopes took a hit with their 18-6 loss to the Sydney Roosters in the grand final rematch on Saturday night.

Newcastle all but secured a place in the finals for the first time since 2013 with their 38-10 take down of Cronulla, which took the Knights to sixth on the ladder.

The Sharks are four points ahead of Wests Tigers and the Warriors on the ladder, needing at least one win from their final three games to sneak into the top eight.