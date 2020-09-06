Snapshot of round 17 of the NRL season

AAP Rugby

WHAT HAPPENED IN ROUND 17 OF THE NRL

* QUOTE OF THE ROUND: "Every day that goes by I'm a bit closer to when that decision is going to be made but from last week to today there's still no news. All I've been concentrating on is my role with the footy side." - Melbourne captain Cameron Smith tells Fox League he's still undecided about his NRL playing future.

* STAT THAT MATTERS: A second career hat-trick to Wests Tigers winger David Nofoaluma means he's three clear on the try scorers list in 2020 with 17. Tigers coach Michael Maguire believes Nofoaluma should be in contention for NSW's State of Origin side given his form this year.

* MAGIC MOMENT: Wests Tigers' Adam Doueihi not only plucked a Luke Brooks kick out of the air to score his second try of the night against Manly, but with two minutes to play his conversion that followed completed a stunning 34-32 comeback win over the Sea Eagles.

* MAN OF THE ROUND: Kalyn Ponga. The Knights fullback scored a hat-trick of tries, made 14 tackle busts, four line breaks and picked up 184 running metres in Newcastle's 38-10 win over Cronulla.

* TALKING POINT: What next for Kieran Foran? The injury-plagued Canterbury half left the field midway through the second half with a suspected pectoral tear. Off contract, the 30-year-old will be hoping his latest setback isn't as serious as first feared as he aims to convince another club to sign him for 2021.

* JUDICIARY WATCH: Cronulla - Wade Graham (dangerous throw), Toby Rudolf (dangerous throw), Chad Townsend (shoulder charge); Nwecastle - David Klemmer (contrary conduct); Melbourne - Christian Welch (dangerous contact); Brisbane - Jordan Riki (crusher tackle), Jamil Hopoate (dangerous throw), Cory Paix (dangerous throw).

* CASUALTY WARD: Injuries: Manly - Jorge Taufua (calf); Canberra - Josh Papalii (shoulder); Canterbury - Kieran Foran (pec), Dylan Napa (knee); Gold Coast - Jaimin Jolliffe (ankle), Brian Kelly (ankle).

* UNDER PRESSURE: Can Cronulla hold off the chasing pack in the race for the finals? The Sharks have a two-game buffer in eighth place but a heavy loss to Newcastle left them facing a crucial clash with the Warriors next Sunday.

