Dragons apologise after Blacklock claims

By AAP Newswire

Nathan Blacklock - AAP

St George Illawarra have issued a public apology to Nathan Blacklock after the former Dragons star revealed racism played a role in his exit from the NRL club.

Blacklock, a club favourite who scored 121 tries in just 142 games, left the Dragons to join Super Rugby franchise the NSW Waratahs in 2002.

The three-time Dally M winger of the year told the Sydney Morning Herald racism within the Dragons team had played a part in his departure.

"The vast majority of those I played with and was coached by were great - not a problem - but there was an element there that hurt me," Blacklock said.

He said slurs were used by some to describe his cousin and rival player Preston Campbell within the dressing room.

"The person who had the streak knows who it is," Blacklock said.

"I don't know if he knows it drove me away from the club, but I saw him at a function recently and he couldn't look at me."

In response, Dragons chief executive Ryan Webb said the club was saddened to read Blacklock's revelations and commended their former player for speaking out.

"Racism has no place in society, in rugby league and certainly not at the St George Illawarra Dragons," Webb said.

"We have come a long way as a club with addressing matters pertinent to not only players of indigenous background but across all cultures."

