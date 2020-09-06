AAP Rugby

Nofoaluma for Origin call up: Maguire

By AAP Newswire

Wests Tigers' David Nofoaluma - AAP

1 of 1

He's the NRL's top try-scorer but in case that wasn't enough to get David Nofoaluma noticed, Michael Maguire has put in a good word with NSW selectors.

After a hat-trick in the Wests Tigers' stunning 34-32 win over Manly on Saturday, Nofoaluma now has 17 tries for the season at a strike rate of one a game.

The 26-year-old has previously been on the fringe of Origin selection in the past but Maguire believes this could be the season he finally catches the attention of Blues officials.

"I agree that he can definitely play at that level," Maguire said.

"Just his hunger and fight to improve as a player will definitely put him in that contention, so I'm looking forward to seeing what happens when the teams get selected."

Selection for Origin squads is still seven weeks away with the first match of the tri-series to be played on November 4.

However, with NRL finals around the corner, talk is starting to turn towards team selections given a slew of injury and form concerns for both states.

Incumbent winger Josh Addo-Carr should retain his place, but Parramatta's Blake Ferguson is still without a try from his last 15 NRL games and Latrell Mitchell has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Manly fullback Tom Trbojevic played centres for the Blues last year and would be a walk up start under usual conditions.

But unless Trbojevic returns from injury over the next three weeks, coach Brad Fittler will be taking a gamble on his match fitness given he wouldn't have played a game since round six.

And with Nofoaluma, he'd be getting a passionate debutant.

"He's passionate, he has pride in what he does and I think everyone can see that in the way he plays," McGuire said of his winger.

"Dave has really developed his game and I'm really looking forward to seeing what may happen at the end of the year for him and all of those sorts of things.

"He works really hard at what he's trying to achieve at the moment and he's getting the rewards and it's what you want to see."

Latest articles

Sport

Tigers re-sign Brunskill for 2021 season

Cobram Football Netball Club no longer needs to worry about hunting for a senior football coach, with the Tigers re-signing John Brunskill for next season. On September 1, the Murray Football League outfit announced on its Facebook page that...

Aydin Payne
Sport

The future is now at Barooga

Although Barooga missed Murray Football League finals action in 2019, that season may yet prove to have been very fruitful for the outfit. A large gap in experience in the list - due to exits as well as injuries - forced the next generation of Hawks...

Cobram Courier
Sport

Barooga bowls notes

Barooga bowls The club is running a Share the Wealth competition on September 8. It is restricted to local bowlers only, in accordance with the NSW Government guidelines (Berrigan Shire bowlers only). Please put your names down so organisers have an...

Cobram Courier

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Cowboys pick Payten, urge Hannay to stay

North Queensland want interim coach Josh Hannay to stay at the NRL club despite overlooking him for the role fulltime in favour of Todd Payten.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Unwanted Marshall keen to continue in NRL

Wests Tigers have confirmed they will not offer Benji Marshall an NRL contract for next season.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Rebels’ spirit key to Super finals surge

Coach Dave Wessels says months on the road since June has built a spirit in the Melbourne Rebels that will help them in the Super Rugby AU finals.

AAP Newswire