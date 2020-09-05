AAP Rugby

Holbrook rapt with Titans’ NRL milestone

Gold Coast coach Justin Holbrook has no qualms celebrating his team's first back-to-back NRL wins in almost 18 months, saying belief is building at the success-starved club.

The Titans recorded consecutive victories for the first time since April, 2019 after triumphing over a gritty Canterbury 18-14 on Saturday afternoon.

Holbrook was thrilled with the minor milestone, which came despite losing centre Brian Kelly and prop Jaimin Joliffe to ankle injuries in the opening 10 minutes at ANZ Stadium.

Holbrook, who was handed a three-year extension two weeks ago despite being in the first of a two-year deal, described the challenge of a Sydney road trip.

"It is huge for us. It honestly is, because it's what we wanted to do," Holbrook said of backing up last week's victory over St George Illawarra.

"This is probably the toughest trip to do, when you go away on the same day and it's a three o'clock start... to go back-to-back, it's great belief for the boys.

"Knowing you've got to keep working as hard as last week, today, they did that.

"Even more so the fact that we lost a couple of troops.

"I'm really happy to go back-to-back. It means a lot to me and the players."

The victory opened the door for the long-time stragglers to finish as high as ninth, which would be their best result since their most recent finals appearance in 2016.

A win over Brisbane next week would all but guarantee the Titans finish as the best of Queensland's three clubs in 2020.

The Broncos are currently 15th, a spot below North Queensland - who have the top two to face among their remaining four games.

"I know those Queensland teams, we haven't performed well this year," Holbrook said.

"But if we're good enough to finish on top, it's something I'll be happy and proud about at the end of the year.

"But we've got to play well against the Broncos."

