Rebels into Super final with thrilling win

Matt Toomua has booted the Melbourne Rebels into the Super Rugby AU finals with a conversion on the siren to secure a miracle 34-30 win over the Western Force in Newcastle.

The Rebels needed to beat the Force by at least four points to earn a play-off berth ahead of the NSW Waratahs and Toomua calmly slotted the conversion after the match-winning try by prop Cabous Eloff.

"We certainly made it interesting," Rebels coach Dave Wessels said.

"I'm just pleased with the fact that they stayed in it. It's a big moment for our club.

"There was a staff member who has been here since the start in tears after the game so it means a lot to people."

It looked like the Force would earn some sweet revenge on the Rebels by claiming their first win of the season, with the match coming three years to the day Melbourne survived the Super Rugby axe at their expense.

In a heart-stopping finale it appeared the Rebels' reserve hooker Efi Ma'afu had scored but referee Angus Gardner said he had no clear vision with the TMO ruling the ball had been spilt backwards.

However, play had continued with Eloff picking up the ball and planting it next to a goal post, with the TMO awarding that try effort.

That gave the Rebels a 32-30 lead, however, a win wasn't enough, with Toomua's conversion required to seal their maiden finals appearance in year 10 of their existence.

"A little bit of relief and just really proud of the boys, we stuck at it there," Rebels captain Dane Haylett-Petty said.

"Credit to the Force, for a long period of the game there they were on top of us and yeah, it was a great effort to fight back and score that try."

It was an action-packed match with three players given yellow cards and the teams going toe-to-toe for the full 80 minutes.

Matt Philip looked liked he'd scored in the 78th minute but again there was no clear view of the grounding, while a Marika Koroibete effort five minutes earlier was called back for a forward pass.

The Rebels will meet the Queensland Reds in the qualifying final next Saturday in Brisbane.

The winner will meet the Brumbies in Canberra on September 19.

It's the third year in a row that Melbourne's hopes of a finals berth hung on a final-round result, and it looked like 2020 would continue their form of falling short.

Force hooker Andrew Ready appeared the unlikely hero, scoring a try either side of halftime from a driving maul.

Before that Melbourne were in control leading 20-8, with tries to Tom Pincus and Reece Hodge, while the Force's early five-pointer was scored by centre Henry Taefua.

The Rebels took a 20-13 lead into the second half but the Force clawed their way back to set up the sensational finish.

