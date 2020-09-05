AAP Rugby

Sharks’ Townsend facing five-week NRL ban

By AAP Newswire

Cronulla's Chad Townsend is sent off against Newcastle. - AAP

1 of 1

Cronulla halfback Chad Townsend facing a five week ban for his shoulder charge on Newcastle's Kalyn Ponga, which means he may not play again this NRL season.

Townsend's shot on Ponga was deemed a grade three shoulder charge by the NRL match review committee and he will be rubbed out for five weeks if he challenges the charge and is found guilty.

He can take an early guilty plea which means he will miss the Sharks' final three round robin matches and return for week one of finals.

In another blow for Cronulla, his teammates, Wade Graham and Toby Rudolf, have also been charged for a dangerous throw after they were put on report for an alleged lifting tackle on Mason Lino.

Captain Graham's contribution has been deemed grade two and he faces two weeks out with an early guilty plea or three weeks if he contests the charge and loses.

Rudolf is a grade one citation and he can escape suspension with an early guilty plea.

Knights prop David Klemmer was fined $750 for contrary conduct.

In the other Friday night match, Melbourne prop Christian Welch was cited for a crusher tackle on Liam Knight but can skip a ban with an early plea.

