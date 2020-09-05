AAP Rugby

McQueen signs up with Super League side

By AAP Newswire

Super League side Huddersfield has signed former Queensland State of Origin forward Chris McQueen on a short-term contract.

McQueen has joined the Giants following his release from West Tigers last week and will join a team that is ravaged by injuries.

McQueen, who won a NRL premiership with South Sydney in 2014, has made six appearances for the Maroons and played one match for England in 2017 after qualifying through his father.

Huddersfield managing director Richard Thewlis said: "The injury scenario is quite alarming and has caused concern to everyone, thus when we heard that Chris was looking for an opportunity we jumped at the chance.

"His record speaks for itself and the agreement we have is simply to the end of the year to enable him to showcase his undoubted abilities to us and the Super League as a whole.

"He is keen to stay in the UK longer but at this stage, given so many issues that we are all aware of around the game, the three-month trial period seems a perfect fit for everyone.

"He arrived into the UK today and will watch our game live at Headingley subject to a few clearances being met, but the aim is for him to be available for squad selection the week after.

"We should also thank the Wests Tigers club for their assistance in allowing Chris to come across and leave them early to pursue his aim of a permanent Super League contract."

