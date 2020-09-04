Catalans to welcome back Super League fans

Israel Folau and James Maloney will be among the first Super League players to again showcase their talents in front of fans when Catalans Dragons host Wigan on September 12.

The Perpignan club's round 12 fixture against the Warriors will go ahead at Stade Gilbert Brutus after they received confirmation from the French government that the visitors will not need to go into quarantine.

The Dragons - home to cross-code star Folau and two-times NRL premiership winner Maloney - have also been cleared to have the first crowd since the league restarted on August 2, with 5,000 socially-distanced fans allowed into the 13,000 capacity stadium.

That will enable the club's season-ticket holders and sponsors to watch the match and, although Wigan will be given a ticket allocation, any travelling fans will have to observe the quarantine regulations.

Wigan will be given the same exemption that has so far applied to Catalans on their visits to England.

The news is a timely boost for the Dragons, who have been forced to play all four league and cup matches at neutral venues in England since the restart, and especially club president Bernard Guasch, who has footed the hefty bill for each chartered flight.

"I would like to thank the local authorities in Perpignan who have worked alongside us during this long process," Guasch said.

"After many consecutive trips, it was important to play at home... I'm delighted for our fans and sponsors who have never let us down during this difficult period and who will be able to come again to the stadium to support their team."

Catalans were due to host Leeds next Monday but the game was postponed - for the second time - when three players tested positive for COVID-19 after their Challenge Cup tie against Wakefield on August 22.

The players and coaching staff are observing a 14-day period of self-isolation but are confident they will be cleared to resume on Saturday week.

The Dragons last played in Perpignan on March 7.