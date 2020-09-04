Top-four more important than ever in NRL

AAP Rugby

Canberra centre Curtis Scott will miss Saturday's NRL match against the Sydney Roosters with the reward of a top-four spot more important than ever.

Scott failed a fitness test on his leg on Friday, with rookie Matthew Timoko likely to start for the first time in the crucial clash.

Billed as a headline act due to Sonny Bill Williams' return, the GIO Stadium grand final rematch could have far bigger implications on this year's competition.

The winning team will have one foot in the top four for the end of the season, with the loser needing results to fall in their favour.

No side has won the competition from outside the top four in the NRL era - a feat even tougher in 2020 with teams to play for 18 weeks straights in the lead-up to finals.

"We want to finish in the top four and the Roosters want to finish in the top four," Canberra captain Jarrod Croker said.

"You can give yourself two bites at the cherry.

"More importantly if you can finish in the top four and win that first week, that week off would be like gold.

"No one has had one for a while. If you can get in there and jag that it'd be nice."

Saturday's match is likely the biggest in the run to the finals for top-four hopefuls.

The Roosters then have games against Newcastle, Cronulla and South Sydney - with the Rabbitohs an unlikely shot at a top-four finish.

Canberra have games against the Warriors and Sharks to finish, after an away clash with St George Illawarra next week.

There is the potential that both the Roosters and the Raiders could join Penrith and Melbourne in the top four if Parramatta's form continues to fade now five-eighth Dylan Brown is out.

The Roosters have missed out on the top four just once since Trent Robinson arrived as coach in 2013 and insist they'll be confident coming from anywhere.

"The drive to perform and be as high on the table as possible is important," Robinson said.

"You know the path you are going to take you will make it work.

"But I don't think you're going to restrict yourself to any negative thoughts when it comes to paths to winning something."

STATS THAT MATTER:

* Canberra are aiming to be beat the Roosters twice in a season for the first time since 1990.

* A defending premier has not lost both grand final rematches in a year since 2014.

* The Roosters score the most tries in the NRL on the wings, with 44 this year.

