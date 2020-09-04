AAP Rugby

Cowboys to name new NRL head coach

By AAP Newswire

Todd Payten - AAP

1 of 1

North Queensland are expected to confirm the appointment of Todd Payten as the NRL club's new head coach later on Friday.

Payten, who has impressed this year in a caretaker role at the Warriors, is set to be named as Paul Green's replacement on a three-year deal at the Cowboys.

The ex-Wests Tigers player was a member of Green's coaching staff during the Cowboys' 2015 premiership season and will be making a return to Townsville.

Payten has been steering the Warriors ship since June following the sacking of Stephen Kearney, but declined to take on the job permanently due to his desire to live in Australia to support his ill father-in-law.

The Warriors sit ninth on the NRL ladder despite being located in Australia since early May and Payten has indicated he wants to see out the season before linking with the Cowboys.

A press conference confirming the appointment has been scheduled for 11am.

