Penrith juggernaut bucks Broncos in NRL

It's official - Brisbane are enduring their NRL worst season after Penrith rolled on to claim a 25-12 NRL win at Suncorp Stadium on Thursday night.

The Panthers have moved one step closer to the minor premiership after reeling in a shock early 6-0 deficit to become the first team since Cronulla in 2016 to win 12-straight games.

Already assured of a top-four finish, a Nathan Cleary-inspired Penrith provisionally moved five points clear of Melbourne on top of the ladder by extending their club record run with the four tries to two result.

They will secure only their third minor premiership if they win at least two their remaining three regular season games, starting with what looms as their biggest test in months - a clash with Parramatta on September 11.

Remarkably Penrith are on track to become the first team to finish the regular season with one loss or less since St George in 1959.

"It was not our most polished performance but at this point the two points was the main objective," Panthers coach Ivan Cleary said.

"We had a lot more to lose than they did. We are just trying to maintain our standard.

"Last year a five-day turnaround and trip up here would be a really tough challenge (but) we have really matured in that sense (this season)."

In contrast, Brisbane slumped to their 14th loss of 2020 - the most defeats the former glamour outfit have suffered in a home-and-away campaign.

Despite a spirited display, Brisbane fell to a record-equalling eighth straight defeat but the first time the six-time premiers have endured the losing streak during a regular season.

Brisbane are now looking over their shoulder as they try to avoid a first wooden spoon.

They sit one win ahead of the Bulldogs but are well behind on percentage after their fourth loss in a row at Suncorp Stadium for the first time since 2007.

After their 14th loss in 15 games, Brisbane will drop to last if Canterbury can overcome 13th-placed Gold Coast on Saturday.

"People keep asking what do they have to play for? They have pride," interim Broncos coach Peter Gentle said.

"It was a step in the right direction. We need to build on that. We didn't get the result but it is coming."

Brisbane went ahead when Darius Boyd sent Kotoni Staggs over in the 10th minute for his 10th try in 11 games.

But the Panthers finally came alive to take a 14-6 half-time lead after halves Jarome Luai and Cleary set up tries for Josh Mansour (24th) and Kurt Capewell (37th).

Buoyed by the return of hooker Apisai Koroisau (calf) and back-rower Viliame Kikau (suspension), Penrith weren't threatened again as Cleary found his groove.

Luai (57th) and Brian To'o (70th) crossed to ice the result.

Cleary set up two tries before capping a masterful display with a 76th-minute field goal.

Broncos youngster Jordan Riki had a roller-coaster game, scoring a barnstorming 45m try in the 62nd but also being placed on report for a second half crusher tackle.