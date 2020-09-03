Dragons’ youth hope Young gets his chance

St George Illawarra players say they want Dean Young to be given an extended shot in charge as talks continue over the NRL club's next coach.

The Dragons ramped up their search for Paul McGregor's full-time replacement late on Thursday afternoon, with Anthony Griffin the first man interviewed.

Both Young and Newcastle assistant David Furner were expected to follow, with both having coached their own clubs earlier during the day.

All interviews are being conducted via Zoom, given both Young and Furner remain inside their team's bubbles and unable to sit down with management at Kogarah.

At this stage there is no timeline on an announcement, however there is a feeling the sooner the process is complete it will help the Dragons recruitment process.

Players meanwhile remain behind Young, who took over from McGregor a fortnight ago.

He has a close link with the group as an assistant, and also coached several players - including Adam Clune and Matt Dufty - in the lower grades.

"I have a really good relationship with Youngy," halfback Clune said.

"All the boys have a really good relationship with him. It would be good to see him get a genuine opportunity.

"He has six weeks at the back end of last year and probably doesn't get to do all the things he'd like to and all the things he wants."

Even if he is not selected as coach, there remains every chance Young will be asked to remain at the club as an assistant.

"It's obviously been the lingering question over the club since Mary left. All the boys who have contracts for next year need a bit of clarity," fullback Matt Dufty said.

"Dean has done a really good job, I have had him as a coach since under-20s and he has come in with a real purpose to improve the boys.

"All the boys would be really happy for him to get the job."

Griffin has emerged as the early front runner, with a 55.5 per cent win record during his stints at Brisbane and Canberra.

Defensively he is what the Dragons are looking for.

No team of his has ever conceded more than 500 points in a season, a metric each premier from the past 14 years has fallen under.

However there have been questions over his game plan in attack, with the most common knock on him being a lack of expansive play.

Meanwhile Furner coached Canberra in 121 matches between 2009 and 2013, for a win rate of 43.8 per cent.

He spent just 14 games in charge of the Leeds Rhinos last year in the English Super League, before exiting after a 4-10 start to the season.