AAP Rugby

Knights not buckling under finals pressure

By AAP Newswire

Disappointed Knights players. - AAP

1 of 1

Newcastle coach Adam O'Brien insists his side aren't about to get the yips as the club's first finals series in seven long years approaches.

The Knights turned in their worst performance of the year last week against the Warriors, flogged 36-6 by a team with every excuse to be struggling.

Friday's clash with Cronulla now shapes as crucial in both team's seasons, with the winner virtually guaranteed a top-eight spot.

The loser however will begin feeling some pressure, with the ninth-placed Warriors beginning the round four points off Cronulla in eighth and five behind the Knights.

Newcastle have not made the top eight since 2013, and in the time since have had three coach changes and picked up three wooden spoons.

But they do at least have 13 players in their squad with finals experience, and O'Brien is confident the seven-year slog to return the Knights to the top eight was not showing.

"I don't think it was a factor last week," O'Brien said.

"We haven't spoken about the finals, we're not there yet. We're keeping our focus solely on the Sharks tomorrow night.

"I would be hugely surprised if that was why we turned up the way we did last week."

While Newcastle won three on the trot before the Warriors loss, they were far from convincing in the previous victories over Manly and North Queensland.

Phoenix Crossland will return this week on the bench, while lock Mitchell Barnett has also been cleared of any serious sternum injury and will play.

O'Brien said he did not consider wholesale changes after the loss, after previously threatening to wield the axe earlier this year when his side were shocked by Canterbury.

"I'm more inclined to give guys a second go at it," O'Brien said.

"If you only make changes all the time and chop blokes off at the knees, you never know the bounce back you could have got.

"If I've done something wrong I like the chance to fix it. That's the way I've gone this week."

STATS THAT MATTER

* Newcastle have won eight of their past nine against Cronulla.

* The Knights' 19 tries from kicks this year are the most in the NRL.

* Eight of Cronulla's last 10 matches have been decided by 10 points or more.

Stats: Fox Sports

Latest articles

News

Margaret Hickey releasing new book inspired by regional and rural landscapes and people

Dr Hickey brings together short stories surrounding this theme — what she calls “gentle slices of life” in regional Victoria — in her new book Rural Dreams

Madi Chwasta
News

Longwood local looking for love

A 39-year-old Longwood farmer named Will was one of the new contestants in the television series Farmer Wants a Wife

Madi Chwasta
News

Access changes on border

The Shepparton local government area has been removed from the list of COVID-19 areas of concern by NSW, but most of Shepparton is beyond the 50 km access zone implemented from Friday, September 4. Member for Shepparton Suzanna Sheed has...

Geoff Adams

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Unwanted Marshall keen to continue in NRL

Wests Tigers have confirmed they will not offer Benji Marshall an NRL contract for next season.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Melbourne cop more injuries in big NRL win

The Melbourne Storm are now outright second on the NRL ladder after a big win over Manly.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Ofahengaue faces ban for knee on Friend

Brisbane’s Joe Ofahengaue faces a one-game NRL ban for dropping a knee onto Jake Friend’s head during Friday night’s loss to the Sydney Roosters.

AAP Newswire