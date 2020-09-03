AAP Rugby

Bennett would sign Marshall if he could

By AAP Newswire

Benji Marshall - AAP

1 of 1

Wayne Bennett says he'd happily sign unwanted Wests Tigers veteran Benji Marshall if South Sydney had room for him.

Bennett coached Marshall at Brisbane in 2017, with the Rabbitohs mentor full of praise for the Tigers legend.

Marshall has been told by the Tigers he will not be re-signed for next year, ending his second stint at the club where he made his debut back in 2003.

The 35-year-old is now considering his future, but Bennett felt he would be an asset for any NRL club.

While he wouldn't reveal details of their conversation, the coach said he had spoken with Marshall and would give him a lifeline with Souths if he could.

"I would if there was an opportunity here, but there isn't an opportunity here so that can't happen," Bennett said on Thursday.

Bennett said while Marshall only played 13 games during that 2017 season he impressed all with his professionalism and was a mentor for young players.

"We've all seen Benji for a long time so I don't think I need to tell everybody about him, but I will tell you what you don't see.

"He is an outstanding bloke and he was outstanding with the players that we had at the Broncos at the time.

"We had a lot of young players there and I can't give him enough accolades for the contribution he made.

"He didn't get a lot of regular first grade, but he just respected being part of the team and he got a great deal of respect from the players because of his attitude, professionalism and the way he helped a lot of them."

Bennett said he wouldn't tell Marshall his thoughts about retirement versus playing on, with North Queensland and Canterbury raised as possible new homes.

"It is not about what I think, it is about what he thinks," he said.

"It is his body; he knows what he has done in the game and where he is at in life.

"The club has made its decision and he has got a decision to make himself and I just wish him well with it."

Latest articles

National

NSW records 12 new cases, clusters grow

NSW has recorded 12 new cases of COVID-19 while the Sydney CBD cluster associated with the City Tattersalls gym has grown by three to 52.

AAP Newswire
National

Terror probe after Sydney police attack

A man has been charged with attempted murder after three police officers were attacked with a knife in Sydney’s CBD, with counter terror police investigating.

AAP Newswire
National

Medical experts block new agriculture code

The Australian Health Protection Principal Committee has failed to unanimously endorse a national coronavirus agriculture code for state border movements.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Unwanted Marshall keen to continue in NRL

Wests Tigers have confirmed they will not offer Benji Marshall an NRL contract for next season.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Melbourne cop more injuries in big NRL win

The Melbourne Storm are now outright second on the NRL ladder after a big win over Manly.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Ofahengaue faces ban for knee on Friend

Brisbane’s Joe Ofahengaue faces a one-game NRL ban for dropping a knee onto Jake Friend’s head during Friday night’s loss to the Sydney Roosters.

AAP Newswire