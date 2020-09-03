AAP Rugby

Abdo confirmed as full-time NRL CEO

By AAP Newswire

Andrew Abdo - AAP

1 of 1

Andrew Abdo will be the NRL's chief executive on a full-time basis, after acting in an interim capacity since April.

Abdo had been favourite for the role since Todd Greenberg stepped down in April amid the fallout from the COVID-19 shutdown.

"Andrew has impressed the commission while he has been the interim CEO," ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys said.

"We didn't need to look far ... Andrew will probably be the best CEO the NRL ever have."

The game's former chief financial officer since 2016, Abdo has been a part of the NRL's set up since 2013.

The South African-born accountant worked in the marketing and commercial departments, as well as a key advisor to former CEO David Smith.

He rose to prominence over the summer, becoming Peter V'landys' right-hand man and travelling with him to the USA for high-powered talks with Lachlan Murdoch and global streaming companies.

"I'm looking forward to working with the Commission and all of our shareholders on creating a new era for rugby league where we think differently," Abdo said.

"We must stabilise, renovate and grow. In the short term we need to reset our cost base and ensure we retain our revenues.

"Then we must think innovatively about enhancing our game and ultimately seeking long-term growth."

